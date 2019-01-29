Transparent Ceramics Markets - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Transparent Ceramics market accounted for $269.9 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% to reach $1491.1 million by 2026.



The efficiency to work as a substitute to glass, metal and plastics and the increasing aerospace & defence expenditure on advanced materials and technologies are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost associated with the transparent ceramics is restricting the market growth. The advancements happening in nanotechnology are set to provide ample opportunities in the market. It's non-recyclable and non-repairable nature is the possible challenges in the market.



Transparent ceramics come under visually transparent group of ceramics, which are crystalline and glassy in nature. These are used as different forms of optically transparent ceramic materials such as bulk solid state, coatings, thin films, and optical fibers. The transparent ceramics are obtained through a crystallization process from silica based glass and are used as optically transparent materials in various forms. The high-energy radiation detection, infrared domes, lasers, optical fibers, and armors industries are its major applications. They are commonly used in industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). They have superior mechanical and optical properties when compared to many other traditional materials.



Based on type, the market for polycrystalline transparent ceramics is expected to experience a massive growth responsible to the superior features provided such as, narrow output tolerance, long term reliability, high resistance to mechanical loads and environment friendliness. In addition factors such as the superior mechanical properties, ease of manufacturing, performance at high-temperature environments, and chemical durability will trigger the market.



Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions for transparent ceramics market. The region is expected to witness incredible growth owing to high government spending on infrastructure sector and growing opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI) in China and India.



The region growth is driven by the demands from industrial, transportation, and commercial facilities. The aviation sector in particular from transportation sector will drive the market. The applications for transparent ceramics are spread widely in areas such as, helicopters & planes as sensors, armours, and ceramic guards. In addition, the increasing governmental support, especially in the aviation sector is an add-on.



