2019 Content Marketing Awards Now Accepting Entries

Call for entries open for Content Marketing Institute awards program

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Want recognition and validation for all the blood, sweat, tears and the late nights you put into that amazing content marketing project you created for your company or client? Then be sure to enter the prestigious 2019 Content Marketing Awards. The call for entries has officially opened! Produced by the Content Marketing Institute, the Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing program in the world.



The Content Marketing Institute just announced it's accepting entries for the 2019 Content Marketing Awards program.





/EIN News/ -- You can find a Content Marketing Award entry form here: http://cmi.media/cma2019

The Content Marketing Awards recognize and award the best of the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry. The 2019 CMAs include 85 categories covering every medium from print to digital to in-person events, focusing on strategy, distribution, editorial, and design. Entries will be judged by an all-star panel of leading industry influencers and experts in content marketing.

“Winning the Content Marketing Agency of the Year in 2018 was a pivotal moment for our small agency, especially as we hail from a really small country. It was the highest international endorsement of our work and active advocacy for content marketing for more than 10 years. We went from being one of many content marketing agencies doing our best to stand out, to being recognized as one of the leaders in the space,” says Nenad Senic, Brand Editor at PM, poslovni mediji.

What you need to know to apply:

Submissions will be accepted online only - but print entries will be required to mail examples

- but print entries will be required to mail examples Open to all companies, organizations & institutions that create content marketing, branded or custom content in print or digital form

Entries must have been created in the 2018 calendar year to qualify

Supply as much data as possible about the success of your project(s)

Share your story - provide a narrative about your strategy & process to help judges evaluate your project

Individual category finalists and winners will be announced in July 2019. New this year, we’ve added another overall category, Branded Content Campaign of the Year. This award will be handed out live at Content Marketing World 2019, along with the four other overall category winners: Content Marketing Project of the Year, Agency of the Year (small and large) and Content Marketer of the Year.

Important deadlines:

Early bird deadline - March 8, 2019

Regular deadline - April 26, 2019

Final (Late) deadline is May 3, 2019

Watch this video to learn more about the Content Marketing Awards and hear what winners and finalists have to say about it. For more information including a list of categories, the rules, FAQs, a list of judges or to see past winners, visit the Content Marketing Awards website: http://contentmarketingawards.com/

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes the quarterly magazine Chief Content Officer, and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

Press Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@ubm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a8d10e5-b727-4fe8-8e7b-0ae802282aa4



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.