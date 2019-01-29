/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Atmosphere Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period



Increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, increasing demand from emerging economies, consumer gaining confidence on food safety and rising demand for longer shelf life are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of development and stringent environmental legislations are some hindering the market growth.



Modified atmosphere packaging is a technology that extends the storage time of packaged food. The technology helps maintain freshness, nutrition value, color, and appearance of packaged food for a longer period. Modified atmosphere packaging alters the gaseous composition of the air present in a food package. The modified atmosphere allows fresh and minimally processed packed food products to maintain the visual, textural, and nutritional appeal.



Based on Application, the Bakery & Confectionery segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Bakery products contain a large number of bread-based products. To increase the shelf life, bread-based products required a high proportion of carbon dioxide in packaging solutions. Hence, this will increase the adoption of this technology during the estimated period.



Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing urban population and high disposable income further increase the demand for packaged food and beverages. These are some of the factors pouring the demand of the market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, By Applicaton

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bakery & Confectionery

5.3 Seafood & Meat Products

5.4 Dairy Products

5.5 Poultry

5.6 Fruits & Vegetables

5.7 Convenience Foods

5.8 Meat Products

5.9 Other Applications



6 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Poly Ethylene (PE)

6.3 Polyamide

6.4 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

6.5 Oriented Polyethylene-Terephthalate

6.6 Polyproylene (PP)

6.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.9 Other Materials



7 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Horizontal & Vertical Flow Packaging Machine

7.3 Bag-Sealing Machine

7.4 Tray-Sealer Machine

7.5 Deep-Drawing Machine

7.6 Vacuum Chamber Machine

7.7 Bag-in-box

7.8 Other Technologies



8 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, By Gases

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oxygen

8.3 Nitrogen

8.4 Carbon-Diode

8.5 Other Gasses



9 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc

11.2 Amcor Limited

11.3 Bemis Company Inc

11.4 Berry Plastics Corporation

11.5 Coveris Holdings S.A

11.6 CVP Systems Inc

11.7 Dansensor A/S

11.8 Hayssen Flexible Systems Inc

11.9 Ilapak International S.A

11.10 Linde AG

11.11 Linpac Packaging Limited

11.12 Multisorb Technologies Inc

11.13 Orics Industries Inc

11.14 Praxair Inc

11.15 Robert Reiser & Co Inc

11.16 Sealed Air Corporation

11.17 ULMA Packaging S.Coop



