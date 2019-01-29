Energy Department Announces $42M in Project Selections for Innovative Buildings Research

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $42 million in project selections to support early-stage research and development (R&D) of innovative residential and commercial building technologies for energy efficiency.

Buildings use 75% of U.S. electricity and account for 40% of U.S. overall energy use. Energy efficiency is a key driver of overall economic efficiency and part of DOE’s mission to increase energy affordability and energy security. The technology developed from these early-stage R&D projects is designed to help consumers and businesses save energy costs and drive domestic economic competitiveness.

A total of 46 research teams were selected as a result of three fiscal year 2018 funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) issued by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Building Technologies Office. Major focus areas under each FOA include:

Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies – 19 selections for $19.5 million Advanced separation technologies for dehumidification Innovative materials for thermal insulation High performance windows Advanced controls and automation in building energy management Innovative technologies using natural gas Solid State Lighting – 11 selections for $11 million Core technology research for LEDs and organic LEDs (OLEDs) Proof-of-concept and prototype development for LEDs and OLEDs Advanced manufacturing R&D focuses on chemistry and physics of LED/OLED panel fabrication Building America – 16 selections for $11.5 million Development and validation of high performance residential envelope systems that provide moisture management and validation of high performance envelope specifications for performance and durability Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) installation and performance Gap analysis of building industry standard practices

For more information on the selections visit the Energy Department’s Building Technologies Office web site.