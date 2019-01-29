Pura Cura Launches New Line of Lab Tested CBD Products

Environmentally friendly and health conscious cannabidiol company, Pura Cura, has launched a new line of lab tested CBD products.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FDA does not currently regulate the CBD product industry, which has raised alarms for many would-be customers. Without proper regulations in place, the claims made by the hundreds of cannabidiol product manufacturers and distributors currently on the market need not be verified.

A scant few companies have taken the initiative to provide their customers with proof of their claims. One such company is Pura Cura.

Lab Testing Initiative

Pura Cura has taken it upon themselves to not only create and distribute a better, purer product, but also to prove it to their customers. The company has recently introduced a new line of cannabidiol products which have undergone extensive testing by a third-party laboratory.

It is important to note the “third-party” testing. Since the laboratory is unaffiliated with the company, their results are known to be truer as there is no bias.

Some cannabidiol companies do test their products, but typically at an on-site laboratory. These results could potentially be misleading, as the lab technicians work for the same company they are testing. Most experts agree that on-site testing is not to be trusted, whereas third-party testing can be.

What Pura Cura Tests

Pura Cura believes that batches of CBD should not only be tested to ensure potency, but also safety. They have every product batch tested for a variety of contaminants, including pesticides, microbials, bacteria, mold, fungus and residual solvents.

Their most recent laboratory test results can be found on their website here. The results state that the company’s CBD is 99.5% pure, which is an exceptional purity rating. It also verifies the absence of any contaminants in the most recent batch.

ISO7 Certified Lab Room Production

Going even further beyond testing, Pura Cura has created an ISO 7 certified lab room to produce their products in. These rooms help to regulate air purity in manufacturing environments. Essentially, this means that the room is certified to be free of any potential contaminants at all times.

Anyone who enters the room must wear the proper safety gear before doing so. This includes medical-grade head and shoe covers, white coats, and gloves, as well as any other additional measures deemed necessary. Those working directly with the product will also wear safety glasses, as necessary.

About Pura Cura

Pura Cura is revolutionary among the cannabidiol industry. Based in Northern California, the company proudly proclaims its motto to be “to provide sustainable, plant based, and cruelty-free cannabidiol products.” They are continually working on ways to improve upon the safety and effectiveness of their company. For more information, you can contact the company through their website at www.puracura.com, or via email at info@puracura.com.



