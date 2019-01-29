IntelliDyne, Government Consulting Firm, Raises $10,000 for Employees Affected by the Government Shutdown in 24 Hours

IntelliDyne, a Market-Leading Government Consulting Firm Meets Fundraising Goal of $10,000 for Employees Affected by the Government Shutdown in 24 Hours.

It is a corporate social responsibility to support our local community during times of need. Commitment and Loyalty are two core values at IntelliDyne.” — Tony Crescenzo, IntelliDyne CEO

FAIRFAX, VA, USA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliDyne , LLC, a market-leading government contractor launched a fundraising challenge to its employees to assist federal workers affected by the prolonged government shutdown on January 24th. Through internal and external promotion by IntelliDyne employees, the $10,000 fundraising goal was surpassed within 24 hours, just shy of the announcement that the government would temporarily reopen.Although federal employees have returned to work, the effects of the shutdown will be long-lasting. All funds raised by IntelliDyne and outside contributors will be donated to the Washington DC Capital Area Food Bank, who provided food and support to the struggling families of federal employees affected by the shutdown.In response to meeting IntelliDyne’s Fundraising goal so quickly, CEO, Tony Crescenzo, stated, “We have been fortunate that the overwhelming majority of our work is mission-critical. IntelliDyne and our employees have been minimally impacted by the shutdown, however, we work with government employees every day who have felt the effects and are struggling to stay afloat after a month with no pay.”Crescenzo added, “It is a corporate social responsibility to support our local community during times of need. Commitment and Loyalty are two core values at IntelliDyne. This donation to the Capital Area Food Bank is a demonstration of these values in action. It would not have been possible without the generosity of our employees and their networks, who quickly rose to the challenge in support of our government employees and the agencies we serve.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.