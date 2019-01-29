Drillinginfo & Rextag Collaborate to Combine Advanced Mapping and Takeaway Capabilities for Midstream Analytics

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drillinginfo, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, has announced a new strategic collaboration with Hart Energy’s Rextag unit, a global infrastructure database and mapping service, to create a combined midstream business product.

Maps are critical for analysis in the oil and gas industry. But while exploration and production (E&P) companies focus efforts on subsurface mapping, the midstream sector requires extensive analysis of surface mapping for supply logistics, such as processing locations, pipelines, facilities, storage, refineries, rail, well locations, renewable energy infrastructure and electrical transmission.

Currently, companies analyze midstream problems by piecemealing different datasets or simply make important decisions with only partial information. The Drillinginfo-Rextag integration provides a cutting-edge solution with all relevant datasets in one platform, which provides powerful context and unprecedented infrastructure siting and mapping.

“Bringing Drillinginfo and Rextag together combines two best-in-class services for an unparalleled view of midstream activity. The moment you insert Rextag data into Drillinginfo’s platform, it has a new and valuable context,” said Tanya Andrien, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development for Drillinginfo.

Dubbed Drillinginfo Midstream Infrastructure, the new combined service is now available to current users or new customers and is uniquely positioned to address questions such as:

Which gatherers operate in the vicinity and may be able to pick up my production?

Are there buyers for the production from my wildcat well?

Which potential acquisition candidate merits premium pricing because they are next to existing, available takeaway infrastructure?

Where might unforeseen pipeline bottlenecks occur?

Knowing the true takeaway capacity, how do I gauge the impact of supply adds/misses and changes in pricing?

How will increased oil pipeline capacity (or rail) affect the discount crude price?

“Maps and timing matter in this business and Rextag has earned a stellar reputation for delivering to the oil and gas industry what they need, and when they need it,” added Bernadette Johnson, Vice President of Market Intelligence for Drillinginfo. “With Rextag’s GIS datasets inside Drillinginfo’s platform, we’re able to serve more interests than if we operated individually in silos. We’re partnering with the best to offer the best,” said Johnson.

“We are excited to partner with Drillinginfo and are confident the new DrillingInfo Midstream Infrastructure service will become an essential tool,” said Rey Tagle, Hart Energy’s Senior Vice President for data services (and founder of Rextag). “This new integration provides unique value by combining data from the two leading Upstream and Midstream providers in one platform.”

Drillinginfo encourages existing customers to contact their account manager, and new customers to contact a sales representative via Drillinginfo.com, to learn how to request access.

About Drillinginfo

Drillinginfo delivers business-critical insights to the energy, power, and commodities markets. Its state-of-the-art SaaS platform offers sophisticated technology, powerful analytics, and industry-leading data. Drillinginfo’s solutions deliver value across upstream, midstream and downstream markets, empowering exploration and production (E&P), oilfield services, midstream, utilities, trading and risk, and capital markets companies to be more collaborative, efficient, and competitive. Drillinginfo delivers actionable intelligence over mobile, web, and desktop to analyze and reduce risk, conduct competitive benchmarking, and uncover market insights. Drillinginfo is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and serves over 5,000 companies globally from its Austin, Texas, headquarters and has more than 1,000 employees. For more information visit drillinginfo.com.

About Rextag and Hart Energy

Rextag has been one of the largest providers of mapping data services since its founding. In 2010, Rextag joined Hart Energy, one of the energy industry’s largest information providers. For more information on Rextag, visit www.rextag.com. For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning monthly magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor and E&P magazine); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ conference series); Rextag's GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services through Stratas Advisors. For information, visit hartenergy.com.

