Barfresh Expands to 100 U.S. Armed Forces Dining Facilities; a 36% Increase in 2 Months

63 Locations Now Installed and Pouring Product for the Armed Forces throughout the United States

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, today announced that it has approvals for 100 locations across multiple branches of the military throughout the United States and expect all locations to be installed and pouring within the next 60 days.



Barfresh is well positioned to continue expanding its reach beyond the 100 dining facilities announced today and expects to announce additional locations throughout 2019. The Company’s smoothies will be available in military food service programs supporting dining facilities and its solutions for all meal periods are designed to support a large number of personnel in a short period of time.

The Company is actively pursuing engagement with all U.S. military facilities and expects to gain significantly greater penetration in 2019 across the United States’ 800 bases, which serve 1.3 million active troops. In addition, the Company is pursuing international military locations in 2019.



Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO stated, "We now have over 100 locations compared to no military locations this time last year. Growth in the military channel is only one of the reasons we expect to achieve very strong top line growth in 2019. We continue to see strong progress in the education channel, and we also will be rolling out multiple products in a leading national restaurant chain with over 2,500 locations in 2019. Our great tasting better for you smoothie is a perfect fit for these high volume channels and we look forward to communicating additional placements in the coming months.”

/EIN News/ -- About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10K and Quarterly Report on Form 10Q. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.