Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2017-2026: Rising Adoption of Best Practices and Huge Investment in Smart Grid Technologies Boosting Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Infrastructure Protection - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Critical Infrastructure Protection market is expected to grow from $101.41 billion in 2017 to reach $216.00 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8.8%.



The increase in safety breaches and cyber-attacks, rising adoption of best practices and huge investment in smart grid technologies are some the factors boosting the market growth. Complication in deployment of safety infrastructure and the lack of interoperability between safety systems is limiting the growth of the market.



By component, in the service section the risk management process is projected to growth fast during the forecasted period. Several governments are adopting risk management approaches. Risk management process involves integration of threat, vulnerability, and consequence information. Depending on geography, Proliferation of the technology in industrial systems and defense are some of the key factors stimulating the growth of the regional market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Service

5.2.1 Maintenance and Support Services

5.2.2 Risk Management Services

5.2.3 Designing, Integration and Consultation

5.2.4 Managed Services

5.3 Security Technology

5.3.1 Building Management Systems

5.3.2 Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) security

5.3.3 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense

5.3.4 Physical Security

5.3.4.1 Video Surveillance

5.3.4.1.1 Video Analytics

5.3.4.1.2 Video Hardware

5.3.4.2 Screening and Scanning

5.3.4.3 Physical Security Information Management, and Physical Identity and Access Management

5.3.4.4 Access Control

5.3.4.4.1 Id Management System

5.3.4.4.2 Biometrics

5.3.5 Network Security

5.3.6 Radars

5.3.7 Vehicle Identification Management

5.3.8 Secure Communication

5.3.9 Operational Technology

5.3.10 Information Technology

5.3.11 Other Security Technologies



6 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sensitive Infrastructure and Enterprise

6.2.1 Chemical and Manufacturing

6.2.2 Government Facilities and Defense Establishments

6.2.3 Stadiums, Holy Places, and Public Places

6.2.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.2.5 Communication Systems

6.2.6 Other Sensitive Infrastructures and Enterprises

6.3 Energy and Power

6.3.1 Power Grids

6.3.2 Power Generation

6.3.2.1 Renewable Energy Power Plants

6.3.2.1.1 Solar Power Plants

6.3.2.1.2 Hydropower Plants

6.3.2.1.3 Geothermal and Wind Power Plants

6.3.2.2 Nuclear Power Plants

6.3.2.3 Thermal Power Plants

6.3.3 Oil and Gas

6.3.3.1 Downstream

6.3.3.2 Midstream

6.3.3.3 Upstream

6.4 Transportation Systems

6.4.1 Seaports

6.4.2 Highways and Bridges

6.4.3 Railway Infrastructures

6.4.4 Airports



7 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Intel Corporation

9.2 Intergraph Corporation

9.3 EMC Corporation

9.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.),

9.5 Thales Group

9.6 Honeywell International Inc

9.7 Northrop Grumman

9.8 Johnson Controls

9.9 Hexagon AB

9.10 Airbus Group SE

9.11 MotoRoLA Solutions

9.12 McAfee Inc.

9.13 General Dynamics Corporation

9.14 Bae Systems

9.15 Symantec Corporation

9.16 Raytheon

9.17 Teltronic S.A.

9.18 DXC Technology

9.19 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.20 Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.

9.21 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.22 Leidos Holdings, Inc.

9.23 OptaSense (UK),

9.24 Huawei Technologies



