Greenbelt Resources Announces Colorado B&E Project Location

Biofuels & Energy selects site in Center, Colorado for SLV Biopro Project

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Greenbelt Resources Corporation (OTC: GRCO) (Greenbelt), the developer and producer of a sustainable ECOsystem model that transforms waste into revenue generating bioproducts, today announced that Biofuels and Energy, LLC (B&E), a New Mexico based project development company planning to leverage and advance Greenbelt’s proprietary ECOsystem model for its SLV Biopro Project , has selected a site location in the San Luis Valley region of Colorado - Center, Colorado - on which to locate project operations.



/EIN News/ -- “Thanks to the local Economic Development Corporation, B&E is pleased to have been offered and has selected an excellent site with the requisite infrastructure for our anchor project in Colorado,” said Richard Mason with B&E. “Consisting of seven acres with over 10,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and office space, the property is strategically located in the heart of San Luis Valley potato and barley processing industry, conveniently situated within three miles of a global equipment engineering and refurbishing operation projected to be one of our construction subcontractors and a convenient nearby maintenance resource.”

“Greenbelt shares B&E’s vision for two “sister” biorefineries, each strategically in different “feedstock baskets” to serve the increasing demand in the Colorado market starting with this anchor site in the San Luis Valley,” said Greenbelt CEO Darren Eng. “This initial location in Center, Colorado has all the necessary site characteristics to efficiently deploy Greenbelt’s ECOsystem model, including such features as space for a duckweed covered discharge pond and proximity to specific feedstocks which would enable new high value bioproducts to be produced.”

Both Greenbelt and B&E appreciate the support solicited by regional economic development authorities who assisted in the distribution of the Request for Proposal, including but not limited to the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, Saguache County Sustainable Environment & Economic Development and the San Luis Valley Development Resources Group.

SLV Biopro was announced earlier this year as the first of B&E’s projects committed to using Greenbelt’s ECOsystem technology to convert agricultural waste into various bio-based products such as bioethanol and high protein animal feed. Other B&E projects currently in development will be located in eastern Colorado and New York/Pennsylvania.

About Biofuels & Energy

Biofuels & Energy LLC is a privately held project development company building on years of team members’ expertise in marketing transportation fuels such as both petroleum based and renewable ethanol for E85 and biodiesel as B20.

About Greenbelt Resources

Greenbelt Resources Corporation™ is an award-winning provider of automated, modular, small scale sustainable energy production systems, products and processes that enable local cost-effective processing and disposal of food, beverage and cellulosic waste to be converted into commercially viable saleable consumer products such as bio ethanol, protein concentrate and fertilizer. Operating in several business segments, Greenbelt provides value added solutions to the cannabis, food, beverage and agricultural industries. Greenbelt stock is listed on the OTC Markets Group under the symbol GRCO. For more information visit www.greenbeltresources.com .

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor

This document includes certain statements, predictions and projections that may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. These statements involve a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the supply and demand for biofuels, our ability to remain technologically competitive and other economic, competitive and technological factors involving the Company's operations, markets, services, products and prices.

Contact:

Darren Eng, CEO

Greenbelt Resources Corporation

888-995-GRCO (4726 x 101)

darren@greenbeltresources.com



