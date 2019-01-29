New U.S. Patent Issuance Granted to AXIM® Biotechnologies for Oral Care Composition Containing Cannabinoids

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc . (“AXIM® Biotech” or “AXIM”) (OTCQB: AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent (US 10,172,786) on oral care compositions comprising cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (“CBD”) and/or cannabigerol (“CBG”). The USPTO granted this patent from AXIM’s patent application filed on Dec. 15, 2015.

/EIN News/ -- Products that AXIM could produce under this patent will be made using cannabinoids. The patented formula maximizes the presence of CBD in the oral cavity during brushing. Additionally, all formulations through this patent will include CBD, which contains fast-acting anti-bacterial properties. AXIM hopes to utilize this patent in development of products for the treatment of oral infectious disease, including peri implantitis, periodontitis, oral mucositis, and dental pain.

“We are proud to extend AXIM’s already robust portfolio of intellectual property with this new patent on oral care compositions comprising cannabinoids,” said John M. Huemoeller, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotechnologies. “The company is focused on expanding its intellectual property portfolio as a part of its long-term strategy. This patent aligns with AXIM’s strategic advantages in terms of adding additional proprietary delivery mechanisms for cannabinoid-based products and the company could benefit from its use in both our nutraceutical and pharmaceutical product development programs.”

AXIM plans to explore production of a cannabinoid-based toothpaste as its first product under this new patent. Axim’s oral care product line may expand to include toothpaste, mouth wash, and tooth powder.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM ) is a world leader in research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products. AXIM is developing broad IP portfolio covering diverse aspects of both technology and clinical indications. Planned clinical development programs cover diverse indications including diseases with currently unmet or poorly met treatment needs and providing solutions with potentially significantly reduced side effects to the currently available ones. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

