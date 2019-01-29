Import.io Announces New Capabilities and Data Quality Guarantee for Web Data Integration Platform

New enhancements focus on data quality, ease/speed of data delivery, and data analytics, making Import.io the only company able to meet the exploding demand for web data for mission-critical applications

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Import.io , the leading Web Data Integration solution provider, today announced the launch of new capabilities for its market-leading Web Data Integration (WDI) platform. Product enhancements include faster data extraction, complete analytics capabilities, and a data quality metrics dashboard all being powered by Import.io’s WDI Knowledge Engine built using the experience of billions of web site data extractions.



Web Data Integration quickly and cost effectively delivers high-quality web data at enterprise scale, without requiring expensive engineering teams to constantly be writing code, monitoring quality and maintaining logic. Even though virtually every medium to large business today uses web data, most do so with poor quality and/or long turnaround times, making the data unreliable. Opimas Research reports that approximately 80 percent of spend on web data in 2018 was internal reflecting that up until now, and there has not been an enterprise-class SaaS solution available. Total spend on Web Data Integration is estimated to hit $5 billion in 2019.



“Web Data Integration is a new philosophy that empowers businesses to take full advantage of web data for mission critical business purposes. It is defined by high-quality data that is rapidly delivered and integrated directly into business processes with low resource requirements and little to no business risk for the user,” said Gary Read, CEO of Import.io. “In the same way that SaaS platforms for business intelligence, CRM and hundreds of other disciplines have taken away the need for engineers to write their own solution, Import.io is doing the same for the web data market. No more coding, no more bad data, no more worrying about whether the data will arrive on time.”



“A common misconception about web data is that it is low value data. However, when treated with the same level of data validation discipline that is normally accorded to conventional BI data or big data, web data can yield valuable insights,” said Tony Baer, Principal Analyst, IT, at Ovum. “With Web Data Integration, web data now becomes a high-value data that can be used to generate insights, complementing or augmenting the enterprise data that sits in data warehouses.”



New components added to the Import.io Web Data Integration solution includes:

Import.io WDI Knowledge Engine: Import.io has captured the knowledge, experience and technical solutions developed for hundreds of thousands of users, millions of sites and billions of pages and infused that intelligence into the Import.io solution. The WDI Knowledge Engine allows web data to be accessed faster and more extensively while providing simplicity for the user, shorter time to market and a higher accuracy of data.

/EIN News/ -- "Corporations are increasingly turning to the web to extract and integrate data into mission-critical decision-making processes, ranging from pricing to risk management, to investment research, to supply chain management,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas LLC. “However, the legacy technologies frequently used are not up to the task, and firms are seeing the need to rely on far more sophisticated Web Data Integration offerings such as Import.io."

“Import.io’s Web Data Integration solution has allowed my key data science engineers to focus on analyzing data and building predictive tools instead of collecting, preparing and ensuring the quality of web data. This makes their time spent infinitely more valuable to our organization,” said Monica Landers, CEO of StoryFit. “With Import.io we pull millions of data points from disparate web sources, so we can focus on scaling our business to meet the growing demand for our services from movie studios and book publishers.”

About Import.io

Import.io delivers the world’s data directly to enterprises, fueling business insight and competitive advantage. The Import.io Web Data Integration solution extracts, prepares and integrates high-quality comprehensive web data into customers’ analytics platforms and business applications. The company delivers data to more than 750 customers from millions of web sources. Headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., with offices in Colorado and London, Import.io was founded in 2012. For more information, visit www.import.io .

