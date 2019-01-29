Benevity Kicks Off 2019 with a Surge in Client Momentum

42 New Clients Go Live on the Benevity Platform adding 1.2 Million New Users to the Platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced 42 new clients have launched programs on the company’s platform in the last quarter, as companies seek to infuse their corporate brands and workplace cultures with more purpose.



/EIN News/ -- Companies like Ripple, F5 Networks and Dolby Laboratories, bring an additional 1.2 million users from around the world to the Benevity platform from a range of industries spanning technology and gaming, to retail, food services and more. They join 550 of the most iconic brands who partner with Benevity to automate, scale and personalize their corporate “Goodness” initiatives, which include grantmaking, employee giving and matching, as well as volunteering and engaging in other prosocial activities.

“It’s inspiring to start 2019 by welcoming more than 40 purpose-driven brands to the Benevity client community,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Founder and CEO of Benevity. “More businesses are recognizing the strategic value and profound social impact their CSR programs can have with market-leading technology. By bringing all of their ‘Goodness’ programs together, we’re getting closer to achieving the kind of network effect that can make a real difference in the not-for-profit landscape and the world at large.”

Benevity’s award-winning social impact, employee engagement and cause marketing solutions make it simple for enterprises, their employees and customers to participate in doing good globally—whether they choose to give money, volunteer their time, or take positive action—and provides causes with an efficient way to reach new supporters and maximize the value of the donations they receive.

