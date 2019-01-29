TriNet Launches Updated HR Solutions Mobile App

Enhanced App Further Enables Small and Medium Size Businesses with Access to Valuable HR Data

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its latest version of the TriNet Mobile app, which further enables SMBs and their employees to access their HR data—anytime, anywhere.



Access to benefits coverage information and member identification cards from certain medical insurance providers



Redesigned TriNet Mobile app



Ability to submit time-off requests from TriNet Mobile app



In-app messaging for team members to communicate





/EIN News/ -- The updated TriNet Mobile app helps SMBs streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement and offer real-time access to HR information. It also includes easy access to HR functions, such as submitting time-off requests, retrieving information on health benefits and accessing a detailed view of payroll data. Additionally, employees can access a company directory and communicate directly with their teams through the app.

“For 30 years, TriNet has worked with small and medium size businesses and entrepreneurs to understand their unique HR challenges and provide the right solutions so they can focus on what they’re passionate about—growing their businesses. Today, we’re again meeting a challenge that SMBs have been grappling with—providing 24/7 access to valuable HR data on mobile devices— by launching the improved TriNet Mobile app,” said TriNet Chief Technology Officer Craig Flower. “The freedom to manage HR on the go can help businesses attract and retain key employees, while operating in a more effective and efficient manner.”

TriNet Mobile Features

Key features of the redesigned TriNet Mobile app include:

A redesigned user interface and navigation for an improved user experience.

Detailed pay history, with in-depth paycheck comparisons.

Access to benefits coverage information and member identification cards from certain medical insurance providers.

Flexible spending account overview with last four digits of active card information, a current balance summary and a list of covered family members. 1

Detailed company directory with colleague contact details.

In-app messaging for team members to communicate.

Summary and approval status for recent expense reports.

TriNet Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android .



About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

Media:

Fatima Afzal

TriNet

Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7265

PR@TriNet.com



TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Available for most users.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ac7c96-a0df-49b7-8160-5f49447440a1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/510da62e-4b1c-4bd3-b8a6-be5d53b900b2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be8d99e0-45e8-4b69-9737-54f458334beb

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c7a0318-93d1-469e-90a1-fecd606ac19f



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.