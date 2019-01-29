Rival Technologies Recruits Executives Michael Janczak and Dan Fergusson to Lead Global Business Development

Andrew Reid’s New Market Research Technology Attracts Senior Sales Talent as Top Tier Brands Make the Switch from Traditional to Conversational Insights

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rival Technologies (Rival) announces the recruitment of two known sales executives, appointing both Michael Janczak and Dan Fergusson as Vice Presidents of Sales and Business Development. In their new roles, they will support the growing number of brands making the switch from traditional market research to modern practices. Rival, the new tech company launched by Andrew Reid (Founder and Former CEO of Vision Critical), applies a conversational approach to gathering actionable insights for brands from the now mobile-first consumer bases. Through its research platform, Rival is pioneering the next wave of market research by allowing companies to create mobile agile communities of customers, fans or employees that can be continuously engaged for insights. New executives Michael Janczak and Dan Fergusson both come to Rival with previous experience at Vision Critical, and will work with cutting edge international brands who are exploring this new wave of market research.



Since its launch in 2017, Rival has attracted the attention of some of North America's largest brands, including the National Football League and the Vancouver Canucks. By allowing brands to engage consumers through SMS, social media and messaging platforms, rather than asking them to move to a survey platform or email, Rival can get real time, authentic feedback about things such as sporting events or new products and use these insights to improve fan experiences and accomplish company goals.



"People aren’t filling out email surveys anymore, they're on apps like Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, SMS and Facebook Messenger and our clients look to us to reach their customers on the platforms they use and engage with most. Dan and Mike are brilliant at connecting brands to the tools they need and I'm stoked to have them on the Rival team,” said Andrew Reid, CEO of Rival Technologies.



“I’m excited to be a part of the Rival Technologies team and helping to bring real time insights to industries that will be able to leverage this information to improve people’s lives and experiences,” says Michael Janczak, Rival’s new Vice President of Sales. Mike’s focus will be on the healthcare, utilities, finance and automotive verticals, as well as consumer packaged goods. He joins Rival after spending eight years at Vision Critical, most recently as its Vice President of Business Development. Mike’s robust market research and executive experience is bolstered by his ten year career serving in the infantry with the Canadian Forces.



A fellow Vision Critical alum, Dan Fergusson has been working in the technology industry for almost a decade, driving sales for various applications in video messaging, business intelligence, fan engagement and customer research. At Rival he will be a Vice President of Sales working in the media, sports, entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications verticals. Regarding his new role, Dan states that “Consumers have now moved to chat, audio and video platforms to communicate in their daily lives. I’m excited to partner with brands on opening these new channels to allow them to gather feedback in a more natural, human way - providing real actionable insights to guide their businesses.”



Another Vision Critical veteran, marketing expert Kelvin Claveria, has also joined the Rival team as Marketing Programs Manager. Rival is currently hiring for a variety of roles, looking to double their workforce in Vancouver and Toronto this year in order to meet client demand: https://www.rivaltech.com/careers



Rival Technologies is rethinking research with voice, video and chat solutions optimized for the mobile-first generation. The company’s platform, Chat Lab, makes it easy for enterprises to create mobile agile communities of customers, fans and employees that can be engaged continuously for insights. The company’s innovations rival traditional surveys and online communities by employing conversational technologies that reach a broad range of demographics through SMS, social media and messaging apps. Andrew Reid (Founder and Former President of Vision Critical) serves as the CEO of Rival Technologies. Rival is part of the Reid Campbell Group and a sister company to Reach3 Insights, a full-service consultancy that uses immersive and in-the-moment research and dynamic digital storytelling approaches to deliver experiential insights that inspire action.



