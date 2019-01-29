Semcasting Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Semcasting is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting ( www.semcasting.com ), creators of the patented IP targeting technology Smart Zones®, today announced that several of its external facing platforms* have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.



/EIN News/ -- HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s external facing file transfer gateways, desktops, file servers, internal analytics platform and application software systems* have met key regulatory and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

This achievement places Semcasting in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. Semcasting is the first advertising technology company to join this group. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“I am a firm believer that the framework for effective consumer privacy standards for advertising and marketing technologies already exists across various industries, such as HITRUST CSF certification for healthcare,” said Ray Kingman, CEO of Semcasting. “We are proud to announce that we have achieved the gold-standard of HITRUST CSF certification and hope that our efforts kick-start the next wave of compliance across our industry. This certification signals our strong commitment to protecting the data that helps all our clients, including healthcare and pharma marketers, reach the right consumers in a manner that is compliant and scalable.”

Semcasting built Medical Healthcare Data Suite (MHD) to address the marketing requirements of healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies and insurance organizations. Semcasting MHD packages publicly available information on 2.1 million healthcare providers with their specialties and office locations. It also covers more than 125,000 labs, clinics and hospitals as well as distribution patterns of more than 550 drug classes and 3,000 brand and generic drugs. Given Semcasting’s extensive client list in the healthcare sector, taking the steps to earn HITRUST CSF compliance was an important and natural step for the company.

“HITRUST has been working with the healthcare industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, Semcasting is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

* The following platforms are included in the HITRUST CSF Certification: FTP Today, Windows 10 Desktops, File Server (Roo), BCC Mail Manager (Green), SAS (Niagara) and Appliance (Blue).

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation Universal Data Exchange for advertising, marketing and CRM related digital targeting. Our patented Smart Zones IP Targeting platform onboards a wide-array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100 percent reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, MA.

