Nexenta Achieves VMware Ready™ Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexenta ( @Nexenta ), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) today announced that NexentaStor has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process NexentaStor has achieved VMware’s highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware vSAN for production environments.



/EIN News/ -- “We are pleased that Nexenta qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that NexentaStor can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

By using NexentaStor deployed as a virtual appliance with VMware vSAN, organizations can expect:

High-performance NFSv3, NFSv4, SMB 2.1 and SMB 3





Microsoft AD, LDAP and Kerberos integration





Concurrent NFS & SMB sharing





Simplicity to manage through NexentaFusion or vCenter Plugin





Inline IO acceleration improving performance





Capacity savings inline data reduction





Integrated and scheduled snapshots





Maintains data integrity during stressful tasks - network/disk, host recovery





Security and domain control with AD





High-Performance Replication (scheduled & continuous)





High-Availability on Shared VMDK

“We're excited to say we are certified as part of the latest VMware vSAN File Services program,” said Michael Letschin, Field CTO at Nexenta. “Having worked with VMware since early days of vSAN we are happy to continue helping customers deploy file services to their HCI solutions, adding in additional reassurance with VMware backing the solution.”

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

NexentaStor can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/solutions/nexentastor-virtual-storage-appliance-5-x. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

For more information, please contact sales@nexenta.com or visit https://nexenta.com/deploying-nexentastor-virtual-storage-appliance .

About Nexenta

Nexenta is the original market maker and leader in Open Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) market for multi-cloud enterprise environments; with nearly 3,000 enterprise customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and more than 2,000 petabytes of storage capacity under management. Nexenta democratizes one of the most oligopolistic hi-tech market segments nearing $120B in size by 2020. Nexenta uniquely integrates its hardware-agnostic software-only OpenSDS innovation with deep “open source” collaboration via some of the most active communities with thousands of members worldwide. Nexenta flexibly enables a wide variety of legacy, enterprise and next-gen cloud-native apps, on any cloud platform, protocol and hardware infrastructure to power the most cost/performant cloud and traditional data centers. Nexenta portfolio is 100% software-based that can be used as a “Bare-Metal Appliance” on a partner hardware, as a “Virtual Storage Appliance (VSA)” on a partner virtual machine or container, or as a cloud-based “Software as a Service (SAAS).” Nexenta provides enterprises with total freedom and flexibility via its industry-leading multi-cloud software innovation, multi-channel collaboration, distribution and enterprise-class support, 24x7x365, globally.

For more information, download the Nexenta Overview and visit www.nexenta.com, Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Nexenta, NexentaStor, NexentaCloud, NexentaEdge and NexentaFusion are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nexenta Systems Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks, service marks and company names mentioned in this document are properties of their respective owners.

VMware, VMware vSAN and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

Nexenta PR

pr@nexenta.com

408.791.3330



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.