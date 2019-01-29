Elissa Fink Joins Qumulo Advisory Board

Technology Marketing Veteran Who Led Data Analytics Company Tableau from Initial Launch Through Worldwide Expansion Joins Qumulo Board

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qumulo , the pioneer of hybrid cloud storage, today announced that Elissa Fink, former chief marketing officer for Tableau Software, has joined Qumulo’s Advisory Board. Fink brings nearly 30 years of extensive marketing experience scaling high-growth technology companies to Qumulo as the company continues its expansion.



/EIN News/ -- Fink was instrumental in helping Seattle-based Tableau grow from an ambitious startup to an international public company. In the process, Tableau’s team reinvented the category of business intelligence and analytics.

Fink joined Tableau in 2007 as its vice president of marketing, when the company was still a small startup. She went on to oversee the entire marketing portfolio, encompassing marketing strategy, demand generation, brand awareness and visibility, enterprise marketing, community and online activities, as Tableau’s revenue nearly doubled each year. Under Fink’s leadership in marketing, the company grew from under $5 million in revenue to nearly $1 billion.



“I am thrilled to be joining Qumulo as an advisor at a time when the company has established its leadership in the hybrid file storage market, and so clearly sees the worldwide opportunity ahead,” said Fink. “I have seen firsthand that companies have huge amounts of data both on premises and in the cloud - and will continue to do so. Qumulo is the smart way for companies to not only scale out data storage but as importantly scale across - to public clouds and multiple regions.”



“It’s exciting to see the incredibly talented technology professionals here at Qumulo working together to seize the enormous opportunity we are creating, while also accelerating our market momentum and record growth,” said Bill Richter, president and CEO, Qumulo. “We provide the world’s best solution for storing, managing and empowering file-based data, and expert advisors like Elissa are another reason why we will continue to lead this market.”

Qumulo has pioneered the category of hybrid cloud enterprise file storage, and is experiencing strong customer demand at a time when many organizations are embracing hybrid cloud and multi-region computing. Qumulo enables robust multi-region storage, and storage managed across private data centers and the public cloud.

“Elissa brings an unbeatable combination of both incredible talent and deep experience building category-defining companies, at a time when the market’s demand for Qumulo is stronger than ever,” said Peter Zaballos, CMO at Qumulo. “Elissa’s counsel will be instrumental as we build our brand and scale our presence globally.”

Helpful Links

Suggested Tweet: Elissa Fink ( @elissafink) Joins @Qumulo Advisory Board http://bit.ly/2HCPii8

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo, Inc. is the pioneer and leader in file storage for the cloud era. Qumulo software gives data-intensive businesses the freedom to store, manage and access petabytes of file-based data in the data center and in the cloud at a global scale. Founded in 2012 by the inventors of scale-out NAS, Qumulo serves the modern file storage and management needs of Global 2000 customers. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com .

Qumulo, the Qumulo logo and QF2 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash for Qumulo

qumulo@offleashpr.com

707.529.6139



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.