WorkForce Software Receives Technology Award from the State of Delaware

Department of Technology and Information Presents WorkForce Software with Prestigious ‘We Are Better Together’ Award for Faster, More Cost-Efficient Implementation

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkForce Software ® , a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) , announced today the company has received DTI’s ‘We Are Better Together’ award.



The State of Delaware has been a WorkForce Software customer since 2014. They first selected the WorkForce Suite for its ability to meet the state’s varied and complex workforce management requirements across dozens of diverse agencies. The initial implementation began with 8,500 employees across five agencies and provided the state greater visibility regarding labor distribution costs, overtime, and compliance. In 2018, the state expanded its use of the WorkForce Suite to include three additional agencies: The Office of the Treasurer, the Criminal Justice Council, and the Auditor of Accounts.

“Choosing WorkForce Software allowed us to consolidate multiple disparate systems into one, enterprise-wide, cloud solution while integrating with Oracle® PeopleSoft,” said Michelle Donohue, ERP team leader, Delaware Department of Technology and Information. “Because the solution is so easy to use, our team was able to do the majority of the implementation ourselves when we expanded to include three additional agencies. Throughout the process, the WorkForce Software team provided expert mentoring and guidance, supporting us in every way possible. The result was a faster, more cost-efficient implementation.”

The WorkForce Suite combines industry-leading, proven best practices with the flexibility to address customers' unique requirements. This approach has reduced implementation hours by 50 percent and allows large enterprise organizations, like the State of Delaware, to readily expand their technology footprint to include additional user groups for an even higher return on investment.

“As a trusted advisor, the WorkForce Software Customer Success team partners with leading organizations, empowering them with the agility to successfully adapt to change,” said Mark Kurowski, global vice president of Customer Success and Support for WorkForce Software. “Whether adding additional departments, locations, or employee groups, or accommodating new business rules or compliance regulations, our highly consultative approach helps WorkForce customers address unique requirements while maximizing the overall business value created.”

Related Resources:

/EIN News/ -- About the Delaware Department of Technology and Information

The Department of Technology and Information (DTI) is the state's central IT organization, chartered to deliver core services to other state organizations and exercise governance over the technology direction and investments of the state. DTI provides enterprise services that enable other organizations to effectively fulfill their missions. For more information, visit www.dti.delaware.gov .

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is making work easy for the connected workforce around the globe. We provide enterprise and mid-sized organizations with real-time insights backed by pre-packaged domain expertise and proven flexibility. Our cloud workforce management solutions empower employees and managers to digitize time and labor processes, optimize demand-driven scheduling, simplify absence management and enable strategic business insight. With complete visibility across all employee groups and locations, WorkForce Software equips organizations to reduce labor costs, demonstrate compliance and boost employee engagement, all while maximizing operational efficiencies. For more information, visit workforcesoftware.com .

Note to editors: WorkForce Software and its logos are trademarks registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2019 WorkForce Software

Contact: Jennifer Wolf

WorkForce Software

+1-877-493-6723 x 786



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.