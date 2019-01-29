Microsoft Selects Adlib Software as a Charter Member of the Content Services Partner Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib Software, a global leader in file analytics and data enrichment solutions, today announced that it has been named a charter member in the new Microsoft Content Services Partner Program.



As a long standing Gold Partner in the Microsoft Partner Network, Microsoft selected Adlib Software for its Capture and Migration content services segments.

Adlib and Microsoft are redefining legacy enterprise content management (ECM) to serve modern customer needs ranging from document-centric process automation, to simplified compliance scenarios, to data-driven business decisions. With Adlib, Microsoft users will be able to access, clean, extract and enhance data from unstructured documents transforming it into actionable business intelligence that fuels innovation, elevates customer experiences, and simplifies regulatory compliance.

"We are very excited to team up with Microsoft,” says Rob Schaafsma, Director of Technical Business Development at Adlib Software. “Our partnership showcases our commitment to help customers create an end-to-end digital strategy where unstructured data is transformed into high quality structured data that fuels business intelligence and process automation.”

The ECM market, traditionally focused on using technology to manage business data, is transitioning toward Content Services which focuses not only on the management of content but also on how businesses can leverage data-driven business intelligence to accelerate and enhance business operations. As an established and trusted vendor in the ECM space and recognized strong performer in the emerging File Analytics space, Adlib is uniquely positioned to solve new challenges in the industry.

"Adlib and Microsoft have already found synergies together through the Content Services Partner Program in responding to a key customer need in the insurance industry, and we hope that the complimentary solutions we bring to market will benefit our mutual customers," says Microsoft’s Chris McNulty Senior Product Manager, SharePoint and OneDrive.

To learn more about Adlib and Microsoft partnership, click here .



About Adlib Software

Adlib has been transforming the way enterprise organizations overcome unstructured data challenges for over 15 years. Integrating with various business applications, Adlib enables digital preparation of documents for improved migration, compliance, privacy and security, digital transformation, capture and classification. Our document enrichment solutions allow over 5,500 customers globally to elevate their content and derive the insight that is needed to support critical decision-making and secure competitive advantage.

Press Inquiries

Fahad Muhammad

Direct: 289-812-7369

fmuhammad@adlibsoftware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.