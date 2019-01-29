INTERBLOCK AND ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. ANNOUNCE A REVOLUTIONARY APPROACH TO TABLE GAMES

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS (January 29, 2019) – Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader, Interblock, announced today their partnership with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”). Circus Circus Reno and Silver Legacy Resort Casino will be amongst the first of over 20 Eldorado properties to install the new electronic products which will attract existing and new players alike to the next generation of gaming. Circus Circus Reno will become the first casino in North America to replace all of their live tables with an Electronic Table Pit.

John Connelly, Chief Executive Officer of Interblock, said, “The ability to demonstrate the operational efficiencies Electronic Table Games can offer, combined with its revenue generating capabilities, is only possible with the willingness to innovate. Eldorado is one of the first operators in North America to embrace this concept and completely automate one of their casino floors through Electronic Table Games. Interblock will continue to invest heavily in supporting Eldorado’s innovation.”

Utilizing technology, Eldorado is quickly automating their casinos to offer various forms of Electronic Tables Games to reduce operating expenses and drive higher handle/hold across their operations. The extent of this effort ranges from Live Stadiums, Automated Electronic Table Game Pits and Standalone products; each designed to cater to a different demographic, yet achieving the same financial results.

Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer at Eldorado Resorts, said, “We are proud to partner with Interblock as we continue to focus on innovative ways to provide our guests with dynamic, first-to-market games and continue to deliver the unbelievable experience they have come to expect from Eldorado Resorts.”

The implementation of Electronic Table Game Stadiums, combined with Standalone products, has taken an array of shapes, depending on the casino. For example, Circus Circus Reno has introduced electronic table games across the entire casino floor, while other casinos have complimented their traditional table game offering with ETGs. The flexibility of Interblock to transition between Live Electronic Table Game environments, and then migrate to a strictly automated format in non-peak hours, is an example of how technology can be used to transform the way we look at table games. This, combined with the largest product portfolio in this sector, ensures all forms of table games can be met.

Just some of the products being offered by Eldorado Resorts in an Electronic format are Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, and Baccarat in both a Live and Automated format.

About Interblock

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-seven properties in thirteen states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado’s properties feature more than 28,000 slot machines and VLTs and over 600 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms. Founded in 1973 in Reno, Eldorado has been dedicated to providing exceptional guest service, a dynamic gaming product, award-winning dining, exciting entertainment and premiere accommodations. Our extensive management experience and unwavering commitment to our team members, guests and shareholders have been the primary drivers of our strategic goals and success. We take pride in our reinvestment in our properties and the communities we support along with emphasizing our family-style approach in an effort to build loyalty among our team members and guests. We will continue to focus on the future growth and diversification of our company while maintaining our core values and striving for operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com .

