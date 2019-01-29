The Evolution of an Industry: HDI Conference & Expo Focuses on the Growth of the Service & Support Space with Unique Program Enhancements

Register by February 15th to save up to $600 on a conference pass

COLOARDO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI , the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announces a slew of new additions to its 2019 event. This year, HDI Conference & Expo will focus on the undeniable evolution taking place within the technical service and support industry and will provide attendees with the motivation, skills and initiative to advance their careers and organizations. In addition, HDI has added lively networking opportunities for attendees to participate in, including an all-new Masterminds Workshop, golf outing and more.



/EIN News/ -- HDI 2019 Conference & Expo will take place April 7-12, 2019 in Orlando, FL. For more information and to register, please visit: hdiconference.com/

HDI (R)Evolution:

“The technical service and support industry is rapidly evolving, forcing professionals to adapt and adjust their strategies, technologies and overall operations,” said Fancy Mills, Group Training and Content Director, HDI. “HDI 2019 Conference & Expo is fully embracing this evolution in an effort to energize and empower our attendees with the tools needed to not only keep up with the changes, but also to become trailblazers in the industry.”

To align with the theme of evolution, HDI has announced that Vanilla Ice will headline this year’s keynote lineup. Similar to the evolution seen within the service and support industry, Vanilla Ice will take the keynote stage to participate in a Q&A to candidly discuss his progression from hip-hop star to real estate entrepreneur. In this uniquely-customized format, Ice will share the importance of evolving, breaking stereotypes to prove your value, and being empowered to think bigger, change perceptions and remain relevant in an everchanging industry.

In addition to his keynote, Vanilla Ice will headline the much-anticipated HDI Conference Party with an exciting performance. After a productive day of discussing the importance of evolution, re-invention and transformation, both personally and professionally, attendees can unwind and turn back the clock during HDI’s “90’s Block Party.”

Building Connections:

“After listening closely to the feedback of our attendees, HDI has added a wider range of opportunities to network and gain value from insightful conversations with fellow attendees,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director, HDI. “Through these new initiatives, attendees can connect with peers, collaborate on new ideas and share useful strategies, all while participating in fun and gratifying activities.”

MasterMinds Workshop – April 9, 9 AM - 3:30 PM

Prior to the conference, HDI will host a lineup of all-new MasterMinds Workshops for attendees looking to network, share and learn from the experience of leaders who share their pain points and challenges. Spanning Higher Education, Healthcare, Desktop Support and Support Center Leadership, MasterMinds provides interactive learning and peer-to-peer sharing experiences within defined verticals. Each workshop will offer attendees individualized advice and diverse perspectives while building the connections and skills they need to excel.

HDI Industry Awards Celebration – April 11, 7 - 10 PM

To ensure that the 2019 HDI Industry Award winners are truly celebrated for their impressive achievements, HDI will announce all winners at the “90’s Block Party.” Attendees can celebrate with peers and see Vanilla Ice perform in a fun and entertaining atmosphere, while also having an opportunity to network with potential partners and create lasting connections. In addition, HDI has expanded its awards categories to include “Best Customer Experience,” “Best Service and Support Culture,” and “Best Use of Technology.”

Golf Outing – April 9, 8:30 AM - 3 PM

HDI has added a full-day Golf Outing to its conference program, giving attendees the chance to show off their swings while networking with like-minded peers on Rosen Shingle Creek’s newly renovated championship golf course. The afternoon will conclude with a 19th hole party and awards ceremony where attendees can continue the fun and conversation. The tournament is a perfect way to kick off the week with teams or meet new friends that can help advance services and careers.

Register by February 15, 2018 to save up to $600 on a conference pass.

About HDI:

For over 30 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of organizations to improve their customer service and service management performance by educating their people, elevating their processes, and empowering their strategy. From C-level professionals to directors, managers, and frontline staff, HDI is the definitive source of industry information, leadership and performance planning. Through events, certification and training, consulting, membership and industry resources, HDI aims to transform service and support organizations and reimagine their approach to delivering exceptional service and value. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

