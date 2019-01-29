Capstone Secures C200 Order for One of the Largest Gas Field Reserves in Europe

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (Nasdaq: CPST), the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that is has secured an order for a C200 from Capstone’s distributor in Italy, Fores Engineering. The system will be installed on an unmanned offshore production platform in the North Sea.



/EIN News/ -- The C200 microturbine will ship with specifically designed packaging making it capable of withstanding the harsh elements expected on an unmanned offshore platform. The Capstone system will provide prime power for the entire platform. Looking for a solution that would tolerate gas quality fluctuations and meet the rigorous emissions regulations in the region, the operator turned to Capstone’s regional oil and gas distributor for a reliable, low emission solution.

“Capstone’s C200 systems continue to build a reputation as a go-to-solution for unmanned offshore oil and gas operations,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer at Capstone Turbine Corporation. “Most of the time these offshore platforms are very remote and not easily accessible. The fact that our microturbines require very low maintenance due to our patented air bearing technology makes them the ideal choice compared to traditional reciprocating engine generators,” added Mr. Jamison.

Located in the Southern North Sea offshore from the United Kingdom, Tolmount is the largest gas prospect for the area in recent years. The greater Tolmount reserves are estimated to contain up to one trillion cubic feet of gas with first gas extraction targeted in 2020. The field is expected to produce gas for 10 to 15 years.

“Following what seemed to be an industrywide slowdown in investments for oil and gas production due to volatile oil and gas prices, producers appear to be again starting to invest in new operations worldwide,” said Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether onshore or offshore, our microturbines have proven themselves a reliable investment,” concluded Mr. Crouse.

