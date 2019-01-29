Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. acquires Harvest 360 Technologies

BLDV completes transition to Cannabis BioTech with addition of Patent

Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. makes a strong move in the Cannabis BioTech space with the acquisition of Harvest 360 Technologies LLC (H360) including an existing cannabis intellectual property portfolio and powerful team.

BLDV has been working for the last four months to secure this agreement and believes that the synergy of the combined group can drive revenues and shareholder value well beyond the levels reached in the past. H360 is a Colorado Limited Liability Company that will become a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of BLDV. The parties have signed a Letter of Intent, agreed to the timetable of the final agreement and begun combined operations on multiple projects in New Jersey, Missouri, Virginia, Colorado and Michigan.

Todd Scattini, current Global CEO for H360, will take over as Chief Executive Officer of BLDV. Recently retired from 27 years in the armed forces, Mr. Scattini spent the last 5 years of his military service as an US Army liaison officer in Europe. Scattini, who speaks six languages and has traveled extensively, adds to the global perspective of BLDV. His mission in the cannabis industry is defined by his experience in service and his desire to help bring solutions for traumatic brain and other injuries to soldiers in need. Mr. Scattini will be one of the featured Keynote Speakers at the 5th Annual Emerald Conference on February 28th 2019 in San Diego CA. and was a featured panelist at the CannX Conference in Israel, in October of 2018. As CEO Todd brings leadership, experience and an indefatigable work ethic to BLDV along with his vast network of cannabis collaborators in the US, Canada and Europe.

“Blue Diamond provided a platform to expand H360,” said Todd. “Josh Alper and his brother Jonathan are providing experience in consulting, project management and technology implementation that complements our highly skilled, motivated group. My team has been working with BLDV for almost two years and we are confident in this transaction.”

Josh Alper will move from CEO to Chief Operations Officer. Clement Hayes, one of the founders of H360 and the managing partner of Block45 Legal, a leading law firm involved in all types of IP in the Cannabis space, will be named BLDV general counsel. “Clement will be directing a SEC experienced team toward getting BLDV current on all outstanding filing and reports as well as upgrading to the QB when possible,” said Josh Alper. “H360 has been able to amass a powerful portfolio of IP, and a world class team, add this together with the tech we have coming out of Israel and the combination is unique in the industry.”

Included in the TechnologyH360 brings into Blue Diamond will be the Athena Protocol, a protocol for battlefield treatment using CBD Medicine with a unique delivery system, and the patent pending DOTs in a BOX from Chemistry Mapping, a 3D Spatial Modeling Technology that may be a game changer when it comes to cannabinoid drug development.

H360’s business development team--David Serrano H360, CTO and Sebastian Nassau H360, CMO--were the principles on the application writing team that won the bid in Virginia for Blue Diamond, and they bring their multi-tiered experience to the new combined entity. H360 can now offer end-to-end solutions from initial evaluations, through new product development and implementation of licensed IP.

BLDV and H360 will each bring their consulting activities into the one company, and all technology related holdings of BLDV will be brought into H360, including but not limited to Cannabis Clean (sanitation and safety platform), Zeno Controls, and Verve Living System. H360 will be responsible for implementing products and licenses for Cann10 North America, replacing Blue Diamond Consulting LLC previously in this role.

As part of the transaction BLDV will increase their position in Cann10 North America from 25% ownership to 49%. Cann10 North America expects to benefit from a stronger Blue Diamond Ventures, with more engagements, clients and projects to license technology.

Blue Diamond Ventures has scheduled a Shareholders Conference Call on February 12th 2019 at 2pm Eastern Time to introduce Todd Scattini and answer shareholder questions. Questions should be submitted in advance to info@bldvinc.com .

For More Information:

Joshua B. Alper - COO / Public Markets Manager for BLDV

www.bldvinc.com info@bldvinc.com Tel: 312-296-8910

https://www.harvest360.co/

About BLDV

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seek to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. As a diversified customer, centric Management / Holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks opportunities in Medical Cannabis markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method combined with diversity and solid ethical practices.

About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

Harvest 360 Tech grew out of the mission of CEO Todd Scattini to find a way to bring relief to persons suffering from acute and chronic conditions with Medical Cannabis. Harvest 360 Tech is built on that foundation and the commitment of propelling businesses into the most productive, efficient, and compliant positions by licensing patented innovations, and providing technology solutions, including management of implementation.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.



