Quadron Cannatech Secures Sale of “BOSS” CO2 Extraction System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadron Cannatech Corporation (the “Company” or “Quadron”) (CSE: QCC) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of a BOSS CO2 Extraction System (“BOSS”) to Ten-10 Ventures Inc. in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada (“Ten-10”).



Ten-10 is an applicant under the Cannabis Act and its principals have years of cultivation experience under medical production rules, and global experience in the multi-national fresh-produce industry, specializing in post-harvest supply-chain, and manufacturing.

“The importance of simple-to-use, efficient extraction equipment cannot be understated. After researching various extraction units, we are excited to integrate Quadron’s BOSS CO2 extraction system in our production facility in the preparation for our future production upon receiving our licence from Health Canada,” states Steve Smith, CEO of Ten-10. “We are delighted to work with Quadron as the industry begins to focus on oil extraction and oil-based value-added products.”

“Quadron’s innovative CO2 extraction system is designed with producers in mind: the highest safety-standards, industry first Clean-in-Place, and simple set-up and operation. We are proving our expertise in extraction capabilities by developing equipment and processes which support producers achieving a financial return as quickly as possible,” said Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron.

Featuring industry-first “Clean-In-Place”, the BOSS CO2 Extraction System combines proprietary max flow technology with advanced thermodynamics, automated features and an exclusive plug and play design. The BOSS has a very small footprint, requiring only a fraction of the space and energy requirements compared to other systems on the market. Installation is simple – no external hardware of facility renovations required. All that is needed are two electrical outlets and an hour to set-up.

THE BOSS EXTRACTION SYSTEM ADVANTAGES

Automated system with remote monitoring and control features

Software collects, stores, and analyzes data for Research & Development

Programmable cycles – maximizing extraction and separation efficiency

Plug and Play – self-contained system with no external set-up required

Simplified assembly – with only two pieces of equipment to set-up, two plugs and four hoses to connect

Integrated heat exchanger with proprietary advanced thermodynamics

High precision operating parameters for accurate performance

Ability to collect extract during runtime

Designed to GMP standards and is equipped with Clean-in-Place

About Quadron: Quadron focuses on ancillary equipment, products and services for the authorized cannabis industry, providing automated extraction and processing solutions, and sales of end user delivery solutions such as vape pens, capsules and other safer consumption solutions for patients.

www.quadroncannatech.com

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

