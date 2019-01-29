Menlo Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Serlopitant to Treat Pruritus with Psoriasis to be Presented on March 2, 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch), today announced that an abstract has been accepted for oral presentation at the Late-Breaking Research Program during the 2019 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.



/EIN News/ -- The abstract, “Serlopitant Reduced Pruritus Associated with Psoriasis in Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial” will be presented as part of Late Breaking Research: Clinical Trials on Saturday, March 2 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Ballroom A.



In addition, a second abstract, “Improvement of Itch and Pain in Patients with Prurigo Nodularis Treated with Serlopitant: Secondary analysis of Phase 2 Clinical Trial” was accepted as an oral presentation and online e-poster. Presentations will be held on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2.

About Serlopitant

Serlopitant is a once-daily oral NK 1 receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with various conditions such as prurigo nodularis, psoriasis and chronic pruritus of unknown origin. Menlo has completed three positive Phase 2 clinical trials with serlopitant showing a statistically significant reduction in pruritus compared to placebo. Serlopitant has been evaluated in over 1,600 patients and has been shown to be well-tolerated, including in patients who have received treatment for up to one year. Serlopitant is an investigational drug that is not currently approved for use in any indication in any country.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK 1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The Company’s clinical development program for serlopitant includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a planned Phase 3 program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

