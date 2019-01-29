Phunware Launches the Phunware Phenom Certified Developer Program

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the launch of the Phunware Phenom Certified Developer Program. This certification program gives software developers the training needed to become recognized as a Phunware Phenom and leverage the company’s award-winning technology to build mobile experiences for their customers.

Phunware’s pioneering Multiscreen as a Service™ (MaaS) platform gives software developers the only full-stack platform in the mobile ecosystem, allowing them and their customers access to a solution that touches all phases of the mobile application lifecycle, and provides everything they need to be successful engaging, managing and monetizing their mobile application audiences globally at scale. For almost 10 years, Phunware has been providing the world’s biggest brands with end-to-end mobile experiences in verticals ranging from Healthcare to Hospitality, Media and Entertainment to Retail and others. With the launch of the Phunware Certified Developer Program, developers will have the opportunity to bring the same level of sophisticated mobile application development and monetization to their own customers.

Phunware’s supported offering to Phunware Phenom Certified Developers includes:

--Cloud-Based Mobile Software. Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, rewards and analytics.

--Mobile Application Framework. Pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

--Cloud-Based Vertical Solutions. Pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for Healthcare, Retail, Media, Real Estate & Hospitality, Sports, Aviation and other verticals.

--Knowledge Graph and Data. Real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions globally at scale.

“There’s a real need in the market for brands of all sizes to offer an engaging end-to-end mobile experience to their consumers,” said Phunware co-founder and CEO Alan S. Knitowski. “Prior to certifying developers to work with Phunware’s solution, delivering this breadth and depth of mobile engagement was prohibitively expensive for many companies, so we’re pleased to launch the Phunware Phenom Certified Developer program to help software developers quickly and easily build effective and appealing mobile solutions for their customers.”

For more information on the Phunware Phenom Certified Developer Program, please contact us at phenom@phunware.com.

Phunware, Inc. — Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile

Phunware Transforms Digital Human Experience for Brands

Phunware Inc. is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com , www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Contact: Chris Orzeske 1-855-521-8485 7800 Shoal Creek Boulevard #230 S Austin, TX 78757



