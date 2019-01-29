ChannelAdvisor and TrueCommerce Partner to Offer Complete Omni-Channel Commerce Network

Combination creates leading network of marketplaces, wholesale channels, dropship vendors and fulfillment partners on one unified cloud-based platform

PITTSBURGH, Pa. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, have announced today that they have partnered to offer a complete omni-channel commerce network platform. This strategic partnership creates a leading integrated network of marketplaces, wholesale channels, dropship vendors, fulfillment partners, and business systems on one unified cloud-based platform.



”As we continue to see rapid change in how commerce is conducted for virtually every merchandise category, it’s unlocking new channels for brands to grow while also bringing great pressure on supply chains,” said Mike Cornell, TrueCommerce CEO. “To address this challenge, TrueCommerce has partnered with ChannelAdvisor to help our customers accelerate their growth in fast-emerging digital marketplaces. Our global supply chain commerce network will enable brands and merchants on the ChannelAdvisor platform to integrate more deeply with their critical business systems, vendors, and fulfillment partners.”

“Our goal is to empower brands and retailers, helping them keep pace with the rapid evolution of e-commerce through robust platforms, seamless integration, and best-in-class fulfillment,” said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO. “This strategic partnership is a critical step in connecting our customers to leading technology platforms with complementary capabilities and the TrueCommerce customers will now benefit from an integration to the leading network of marketplaces through ChannelAdvisor."

TrueCommerce’s Supply Chain Commerce Network is powered by TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business partner to partner connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

/EIN News/ -- For more information, visit: https://www.truecommerce.com/foundry

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

ChannelAdvisor media contact:

Tamara Gibbs

ChannelAdvisor

(919) 249-9798

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com



TrueCommerce media contact:

Yegor Kuznetsov

TrueCommerce

703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.