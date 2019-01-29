PATTISON Outdoor Transforms Calgary’s Bus Rapid Transit Experience with New MAX ‘Next Bus Arrival’ Screens

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s foremost Out-of-Home advertising company officially announces the launch of its state-of-the-art BRT Passenger Information screens. This innovative transformation brings eighty-seven freestanding structures across the four new lines of Calgary’s MAX Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, providing the transit audience with timely and vital information on vehicle schedules through PATTISON’s ‘Next Bus Arrival’ feature. PATTISON also offers advertisers an unparalleled opportunity to target the Calgary market at large, with a combined total of 172 screens that elevate the transit experience by pairing passenger spots with relevant and valuable advertising content.



(Pictured left) PATTISON Outdoor expands its advertising footprint in Calgary with new BRT passenger displays. (Pictured right) PATTISON’s ‘Next Bus Arrival’ feature provides Calgary MAX Transit riders with up-to-the-minute information.





Extending the mission of Calgary Transit, PATTISON’s ‘Next Bus’ Automated Passenger Information System (APIS) enhances the commuter experience by bringing accessible and reliable information on arriving busses, while presenting an exciting opportunity to advertisers. Measuring at 55”, these vertically-oriented Outdoor displays have high viewability, offering local and national businesses the opportunity of targeting both pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Situated at outdoor bus stops, the digital passenger displays reach consumers across Calgary’s greater neighbourhoods – areas that were previously unreachable by other forms of media, such as the affluent suburbs along the South Crosstown MAX Teal line.

“The fusion of integrated design, advance passenger information, and advertising represents the future of the Out-of-Home industry,” said Brian de Ruiter, Vice President and General Manager, Prairie Region, PATTISON Outdoor. “We are thrilled to provide Calgary Transit with Canada’s most state-of-the-art transit vehicle information system and offer advertisers the opportunity to take their advertising to a whole new level throughout the City of Calgary.”

Calgary’s new BRT integrates with existing transit lines in Calgary, including the Bus and Light Rapid Transit (LRT) systems, both of which PATTISON represents advertising for as well. Businesses can benefit by pairing BRT passenger screens with the current Digital LRT network, along with other transit formats, for campaigns that penetrate their target audience in meaningful ways. PATTISON also offers the option to scale nationally with product offerings similar to the BRT displays in markets such as Vancouver and Montreal.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

