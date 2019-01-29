EJ Callahan & Associates Names Steve Zaremba Partner

Leading CPA firm bolsters leadership team

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EJ Callahan & Associates , a leading CPA firm providing accounting, audit, tax and business advisory services to some of New England’s most prominent businesses, today announced Steve Zaremba has been named partner. With a decade of experience as a Certified Public Accountant at both regional and national accounting firms, Steve most recently served as Senior Manager at EJ Callahan. In his new role, Steve will continue to service his portfolio of clients while helping to spearhead the Manufacturing & Distribution practice and continue to grow the Construction and Real Estate practices. Learn more about Steve HERE .



Steve Zaremba, Partner, EJ Callahan & Associates





/EIN News/ -- Prior to EJ Callahan, Steve held leadership positions at Feeley & Driscoll and BDO and honed his skills in essential services including tax planning and compliance, business strategy, and bank and surety bonding relationship management, among others. Over the course of his career, Steve has developed specific expertise within the construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution industries, making him ideally suited to help expand this practice area for the firm. An active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA), Steve also serves as a Board Member for the Associated Builders and Contractors of Massachusetts (ABC MA) Future Leaders.

Recognized for his commitment to excellent customer service and responsiveness to client needs, Steve partners with clients to navigate strategic business decisions and identify opportunities for growth and long-term success. A natural leader, Steve is often found mentoring younger colleagues, helping the next generation gain valuable industry experience and encourages ongoing professional development. Steve received his BS from Merrimack College and a Masters in Accounting from Northeastern University. Outside of the office, Steve regularly donates his time to Habitat for Humanity.

“We are thrilled to appoint Steve to partner as we look to expand the industries we serve and deliver the exceptional customer service our clients have come to expect,” said Ed Callahan, Founder & Partner, EJ Callahan. “Steve has proven himself to be an invaluable partner to our clients and a positive influence on our staff, making him an ideal leader and representative of our firm.”

About EJ Callahan & Associates:

E. J. Callahan & Associates, LLC is a leading Massachusetts-based CPA firm offering accounting, audit, tax and business advisory services to some of New England’s most prominent businesses. From construction to manufacturing, real estate developers to non-profits, EJC prides itself on partnering with clients to help them achieve and sustain success. Dedicated to teamwork, focus and passion, EJC is known for technical excellence and superior client service. For more information visit: www.ejccpa.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/707baf3f-7305-4aba-ae7a-03e23b0300df



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.