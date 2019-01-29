Extendicare Announces Timing of 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after market close on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and Elaine Everson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be held on March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on March 1, 2019, please dial 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 followed by the passcode 5648891#. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on March 15, 2019. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 followed by the passcode 6736616#.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

A leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, Extendicare is committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population, through its network of 120 senior care and retirement living centres (67 owned/53 managed) and home health care operations, under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle and ParaMed brands. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of over 23,000 individuals is dedicated to helping people live better through a commitment to quality service and a passion for what we do.

For further information, contact:

Jillian Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (905) 470-5534; Fax: (905) 470-4003

Email: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com



