Global Microspheres Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Need for Reducing the Environmental Footprint is Fuelling Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microspheres - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Microspheres market accounted for $3.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the key factor fuelling the market growth include need for reducing environmental footprint, high demand from existing and emerging applications, growing demand in cancer treatment drugs and expansion of end-user industries. However, factors such as Volatility in the raw material prices, lack of quality control check across developing countries and requirements of huge investments in R&D are some of the factors restraining the market growth.



Microspheres are free flowing powders consisting of proteins or synthetic polymers which are biodegradable in nature. Microspheres are of various types like bio adhesive microspheres, magnetic microspheres, floating microspheres, radioactive microspheres, polymeric microspheres, biodegradable polymeric microspheres, synthetic polymeric microspheres. The methods used for the preparation of microspheres include spray drying, solvent evaporation, single emulsion technique, double emulsion technique, phase separation concentration technique, spray drying and spray congealing, solvent extraction, quassi emulsion solvent diffusion. The controlled and sustained release of microspheres makes it applicable to be used in drug delivery system.



Amongst Type, Hollow Microspheres segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period as they are lightweight and possess low thermal conductivity, smooth mobility and high compressive strength. Due to these properties, they are mainly used in building and construction, plastics, steel, automotive, rubber, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, and aerospace & defense industries etc.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast period, mainly in China and India, owing to the flourishing manufacturing industries and heavy infrastructure spending. The increasing demand from automobiles, manufacturing industries and aerospace is likely to promote the demand over the forecast period.



