Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Enters 140 Billion Dollar Skin Care Market with New CBD Skin Care Product Line

PLACERVILLE, CA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company has launched its new CBD Skin Care product line in the multi-billion-dollar skin care market. This new product line in the skin care market is expected to increase the market share and sales for the company dramatically in 2019. These new products are listed below and are for sale online on our company website @ www.anythingcbdmeds.com

Our CBD Skin Care System includes 4 new products for sale on our website.

Cleanser: https://anythingcbdmeds.com/product/defined-cleanser/

Day and NightSerum: https://anythingcbdmeds.com/product/defined-day-night-serum/

Exfoliant: https://anythingcbdmeds.com/product/defined-exfoliant/

Toner: https://anythingcbdmeds.com/product/defined-toner/

ATM believes that our new CBD Skin Care product line will help to increase the sales and revenue of the company and to be one of the top industry leaders of all public companies.

Rick Wilson stated, "We are very excited to enter the Skin Care market with our CBD products. We expect 2019 to be a great year for ATM as we expand our online marketing and sales efforts for our CBD health and Beauty product lines. “

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

To Purchase ATM CBD Health products please visit: https://anythingcbdmeds.com/cbd-shop/ or Call 800-474-8996

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health and Beauty products. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expect," "anticipates," "plans," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements.

