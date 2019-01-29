Future Farm Plans Cannabis Development Laboratory Build Out in Carpinteria, California

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQX: FFRMF) is excited to announce that it is entering the final planning stages for the construction and operation of a cannabis research and development facility in Carpinteria, California. The facility will be one of two locations for the jointly owned company that Future Farm is in the process of forming with Rahan Meristem, a world-renowned global agro-biotechnology company.



The build out consists of construction of the analytical lab, which will be the core function of the facility, the purchase of its equipment and the recruitment of researchers. Once work is completed in late March 2019, the team will commence research in areas such as cell culture, molecular genetics, analytical chemistry, phenomic analysis and computation. The team’s findings and ongoing research are expected to lead to the development of valuable elite cannabis strains for sale to large growers and to highly efficient tissue culture production so that the elite strains can effectively become commercialized.

In addition to direct sales of elite cannabis strains, the new company will consider licensing the proprietary technology it is developing to sophisticated cannabis growers across the globe. The protocols developed will provide the software, services and processes that set the conditions for elite clone cultivation on a rapid scale to allow growers to realize the highest profit margins possible.

For further information, contact William Gildea, Director, at (888) 387-3761.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, Chairman & CEO

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company’s mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed-cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm’s scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations 888-387-3761 INVESTOR@FUTUREFARMTECH.COM



