Netcoins Lists Apollo

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcoins Holdings Inc. (“NETC” or the "Company") (CSE: NETC) (OTC: GARLF) (WKN: 1WJ) is pleased to announce that it has listed Apollo Currency (APL), available for purchase soon, via our OTC Private Brokerage Services business, online buying portal, and our 171,000+ retail locations worldwide. Apollo is the 17th in a series of altcoins and tokens to be listed by Netcoins.



Utilizing a community of world-class developers, managers, marketers and researchers, the Apollo community, backed by the Apollo Foundation, has accomplished its goal in becoming the World's fastest, most private and most feature-rich cryptocurrency. Apollo was developed for the sole purpose of offering every mainstream cryptocurrency feature on one untraceable platform. The Apollo team is here because they believe the only person or entity that should be in control of your funds is you.

Learn more about Apollo here: www.Apollocurrency.com

“Netcoins is one of the most impressive cryptocurrency businesses out there. The shear volume of physical locations puts everything else to shame.” - Steve McCullah, Director at Apollo.

“Netcoins strives to bring more exposure to altcoins and to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to the general public, and we are so pleased that the team at Apollo sees the value in our retail network,” said Netcoins CEO Mark Binns. “We are also looking forward to Apollo leveraging our white label solution to provide their users a seamless purchasing experience.”

Netcoins has received a $20,000 USD listing fee from Apollo, which is a recurring annual fee, on our LaaS (Listing as a Service) business model for coin listings.

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. Netcoins enables crypto transactions via 171,000+ retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto purchase portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Mark Binns”

Mark Binns

CEO and Director

For Investor Relations Inquiries please contact Netcoins at 778.785.1175 or email ir@gonetcoins.com.

