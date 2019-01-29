Samumed to Present Novel Biological Targets of SM04690 for Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis

Study results highlight novel drug discovery targets for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis

Company to present data in late-breaking poster at Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samumed, LLC, announced today that it will present data introducing the novel mechanism of action of SM04690, its investigational small-molecule Wnt pathway inhibitor currently in development as a potential disease-modifying treatment for knee osteoarthritis (OA). This presentation marks the first public disclosure of its novel targets, cdc-like kinase 2 (CLK2) and dual-specificity tyrosine phosphorylation-regulated kinase 1A (DYRK1A). These data will be presented in a late-breaking poster at the Orthopaedic Research Society 2019 Annual Meeting, to be held in Austin, Texas, from February 2-5, 2019.

“We are excited to reveal the molecular targets of SM04690 and connect them with potential abilities of the drug to enhance cartilage protection and regeneration, as well as to reduce inflammation in knee OA,” said Yusuf Yazici, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Samumed. “Our clinical studies evaluating SM04690 as a treatment for knee OA have demonstrated potential for the small molecule to be a safe and effective pain drug, and possibly the first disease-modifying OA drug. We look forward to initiating pivotal studies for SM04690 this year.”

Poster presentation details:

Abstract Title Date/Time Session Title SM04690, a Potential Disease-Modifying Treatment for Knee Osteoarthritis, Functions Through Inhibition of CLK2 and DYRK1A, Novel Molecular Regulators of Wnt Signaling, Chondrogenesis and Inflammation Saturday, February 2

9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. CST Late-Breaking Poster Session 1

Further details can be found on the ORS website at https://www.ors.org/2019annualmeeting/ . A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Publications section of the Samumed website following the conclusion of the conference.

About the Orthopaedic Research Society Annual Meeting (ORS)

For over 60 years, the Orthopaedic Research Society has been the leading research society supporting engineers, orthopaedic surgeons, veterinarians, biologists, and clinicians in pursuit of a world without musculoskeletal limitations. The ORS continues to bring together the best researchers and surgeons in the world and gives them a community to share new research findings, discuss new ideas, and to collaborate in new and innovative ways. The ORS offers programs that teach, mentor, and encourage its members while inspiring them to move the field of orthopaedic research forward.

About Osteoarthritis

Arthritis is the leading cause of adult disability. As the most common type of arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) is characterized by the destruction of articular cartilage and structural changes in bone, which contribute to pain and loss of joint function. An estimated 30 million US adults suffer from OA, primarily due to an aging population and an increasing prevalence of obesity. The combination of direct medical costs, pain and suffering, and loss of workplace productivity elevates OA to a major socioeconomic problem for health systems, the economy, and suffering patients. Current treatment options for patients are palliative in nature with no approved disease modifying agents available to patients.

About SM04690

SM04690 is a small molecule inhibitor of the Wnt pathway administered as an intra-articular injection and is being developed as a potential disease modifying drug for osteoarthritis (DMOAD). Vehicle-controlled preclinical data suggested that SM04690 has a dual mechanism of action with three effects on joint health – generation of cartilage, slowing down of cartilage breakdown, and reduction of inflammation. There are currently no approved disease modifying treatments for osteoarthritis. Additional information on Samumed’s SM04690 osteoarthritis program can be found here: https://www.samumed.com/pipeline/detail.aspx?id=20

About Samumed

Samumed’s small-molecule drug platform is harnessing the innate restorative power of the Wnt pathway to reverse the course of severe and prevalent diseases. Learn more about Samumed’s potential regenerative drug candidates and broad clinical pipeline at https://www.samumed.com/pipeline/default.aspx

