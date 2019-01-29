PeerLogix Partners with SoMo Audience to Create OTT-Based Private Marketplaces Within the Mobile Space

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerLogix, Inc. (OTC: LOGX), the go-to audience discovery platform for the OTT/streaming TV landscape, today announced a partnership with SoMo Audience, one of the largest mobile ad exchanges. The partnership will allow SoMo’s mobile media buyers to target audiences through private marketplaces based on PeerLogix's OTT engagement data, sourced from of over 170 million viewing households and sortable by title, genre, studio/network and actor/actress tags.



Founded in 2012 with the goal of improving the quality and effectiveness of touchscreen advertising, SoMo Audience has created a next-level mobile trading platform that leverages patented technology to improve digital experiences for both consumers and marketers. To this end, the company looks for partners that can add real value to its demand-side clients. PeerLogix’s unique data sets provide additional avenues for the buy-side of the industry to activate ad-buys across the programmatic landscape, targeting unique OTT audience segments.

Additionally, SoMo has a significant, and growing, supply of OTT/CTV inventory and integration of PeerLogix’s OTT audience data will provide an even wider range of buying decisions based on combinations of the two. Vertical personalized OTT programming continues to expand as OTT app and site development tools become more robust and easier to use in creating engaging video experiences for ad supported or subscription based models. PeerLogix OTT data, integrated at the supply source, can enhance these already rich personalized experiences, helping create custom OTT marketplaces for SOMO's demand clients.

Whether a brand is looking to supplement its traditional TV buying with online audiences illustrating specific content consumption behaviors, or simply with targeted digital OTT supply, the partnership of SoMo and PeerLogix creates the ability to build relevant, custom, programmatic OTT marketplaces.

SoMo’s CEO, Robert Manoff, explains, “OTT and Connected TV have truly begun to gain mainstream acceptance but many niche-popular streaming apps don’t yet have the brand name recognition to compete with the ‘big boys.’ Utilizing the PeerLogix data creates a value for our Connected TV app partners that seamlessly puts them on an even playing field and potentially accelerates their growth curve.”

PeerLogix’s CEO, Ray Colwell, adds, “PeerLogix’s vision is to provide actionable Over-the-Top (OTT) viewership data to brands and agencies so they might continue to communicate with households that prefer streaming services rather than linear TV. We are thrilled that, through our partnership with SoMo, that this capability will be offered at such significant scale.”

About SoMo Audience

SoMo Audience Corp was founded in 2012. The main focus of the company is programmatic services for the buy and sell side of the Internet advertising ecosystem. SoMo operates proprietary technology to help facilitate and improve the entire process of real time bidding. The company was founded by industry veterans with over 20 years of advertising experience in advertising technology and publisher solutions. SoMo’s supply is comprised of display, video and native formats. www.somoaudience.com

About PeerLogix

PEERLOGIX is the go-to audience discovery platform for those advertisers hoping to make sense of the evolving OTT/streaming TV ecosystem. With a library of over 4 years of streaming video data and powered by a patent pending technology platform that collects and catalogs real-time OTT data – leveraging both licensed and publicly available databases to provide insights into consumer preferences, PEERLOGIX is able to deliver the entire spectrum of ‘cord cutters’ as targeted advertising audiences. www.peerlogix.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations for PeerLogix: Andrew Barwicki Phone: 516-662-9461 Email: Andrew(at)Barwicki.com Press Relations for PeerLogix: David Shay Marketing & Communications Email: dshay(at)peerlogix.com



