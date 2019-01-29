Telecommunications Industry Veteran Dan Artusi Joins Sckipio Board of Directors

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sckipio Technologies , the leader in Gfast chipsets, today announced the appointment of semiconductor and telecommunications expert Daniel Artusi to its Board of Directors. Mr. Artusi has deep experience working with operators and OEMs, and accelerating the adoption of complex technologies into dynamic markets. This expertise will be critical in assisting Sckipio in expanding its role in the gigabit broadband market.



/EIN News/ -- “Dan’s appointment greatly strengthens the technical and executive leadership experience of our board within the telecommunications semiconductor industry,” said David Baum, Sckipio CEO. “Dan is well regarded in our industry and has deep relationships with global telecommunications leaders, venture capitalists and OEMs in our space.”

Mr. Artusi has had a broad, forty-year career in the semiconductor industry, including several senior executive roles at Intel, Lantiq, Conexant Systems, Silicon Laboratories and Motorola. From 2015 until 2018, he served as Vice President in the Client Computing Group and as General Manager for the connected home division of Intel Corporation. From 2012 until its acquisition by Intel in 2015, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Lantiq Deutschland GmbH, a major player in the DSL and broadband markets. Mr. Artusi was also an operating executive with Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm, and Chief Executive Officer of Conexant Systems, a semiconductor firm with strong broadband access technologies. Mr. Artusi studied electrical engineering at the Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires (ITBA) in Argentina. He currently sits on the boards of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) and GenXComm (an Intel Capital portfolio company working on self-interference cancellation technology for wireless and wireline communications).

“I’ve been a big supporter of Sckipio since the company’s inception, and as Intel's VP and GM of the Connected Home Division, I sponsored and supported the investment from Intel Capital into Sckipio,” said Dan Artusi, new Sckipio Board of Directors Member. “As a pioneer of Gfast and gigabit technology, Sckipio’s stellar team has a great track record in delivering superior technology, and I’m excited to help them expand their business.”

About Sckipio

Sckipio , the leader in Gfast, develops award-winning, standards-compliant Gfast modems used to enable ultra-broadband access and mobile backhaul. Sckipio partners with more than 30 companies globally on Gfast and is one of the leading contributors to the ITU-T standard. For more information about Sckipio, visit our website at www.sckipio.com. For more information follow us on LinkedIn, SlideShare and Twitter @SckipioTech .

