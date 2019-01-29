Oryzon to present at upcoming international conferences

21 st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 in New York, USA



/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will continue its institutional presence in several reputed international conferences in the upcoming weeks.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will present its CNS (Vafidemstat) and oncological (Iadademstat) clinical programs to institutional investors at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019, to be held on February 11-12 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. A public presentation focused on Vafidemstat will take place on Monday, February 11th at 02:45 pm ET in the Hudson/Empire Room, within the CNS/Neurological Therapeutic Area. See more info of the event at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

Dr. Buesa and Dr. Roger Bullock, Oryzon’s CMO, will also present the recent progresses of Vafidemstat and Iadademstat at the 12th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum & Exhibition, which will take place on February 25-26, 2019 at the Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel, Switzerland. In this Conference Dr. Bullock will also be a speaker on the Neuroscience I - Business Development and Licensing Expert’s Panel co-chaired by Patrick Benz, Senior Director Alliance Management, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and Timothy Luker, VP, Emerging Technology & Innovation, BD, Eli Lilly and Company. A public presentation focused on Vafidemstat will take place on Monday, February 25th. See more info of the event at http://www.sachsforum.com/12elsceo-about.html

Dr. Buesa will also present Oryzon’s clinical programs at the 17th BioCapital Europe organised by LSP (Life Sciences Partners) that will take place on 14th March 2019 at the Sofitel Legend Amsterdam The Grand in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. BioCapital Europe is Europe’s premier life sciences investment conference, offering VCs and Institutional Investors access to a few selected biotech, medtech and diagnostics companies from Europe. Attendance is by invitation only. See more info of the event at https://www.biocapitaleurope.com/

Dr. Michael Ropacki, VicePresident of Clinical Development at Oryzon, will present the recent progresses of the company at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference. Dr Ropacki will also be one of the participants on a Panel discussion on Alzheimer’s disease recent progresses. The ROTH Conference will be held on March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. See more info of the event at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_51941/__welcome_cp.html.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds Vafidemstat and Iadademstat in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Vafidemstat

Vafidemstat is an oral, brain penetrant drug that selectively inhibits LSD1 and MAOB. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment, memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies Vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer’s disease, to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, Vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Oryzon has already started Phase IIa clinical studies with Vafidemstat in patients with Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS (SATEEN), in patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s disease (ETHERAL) and in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric or neurodegenerative disorders (basket trial REIMAGINE).

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (See Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A first Phase I/IIa clinical trial with Iadademstat in refractory and relapsed acute leukemia patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), medulloblastoma and others. Oryon has recently started two Phase IIa clinical trials of Iadademstat in combination; the first one in combination with Azacitidine in elderly AML patients (ALICE study) and the second one in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA study).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.

US Contact: Spain: Oryzon: The Trout Group ATREVIA Emili Torrell Thomas Hoffmann Patricia Cobo BD Director +1 646 378 2932 +34 91 564 07 25 +34 93 515 13 13 thoffmann@troutgroup.com pcobo@atrevia.com etorrell@oryzon.com



