Galaxy Next Generation on Display with new SLIM LCD panel at Future in Educational Technology Conference 2019 in Orlando, Florida

TOCCOA, Ga., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy"), a U.S. distributor of interactive learning technology hardware and software that create fully collaborative instructional environments, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting its state-of-the-art SLIM panel at this year’s FETC (Future in Educational Technology Conference) in Orlando, Florida this week .



/EIN News/ -- Galaxy’s interactive SLIM panel operates without the use of any projector, bulbs, shadows and is maintenance free. They come fully equipped with Ximbus and Oktopus software and can be wall-mounted or mounted on a mobile stand.

CEO Gary LeCroy commented, “This is the Company’s first opportunity to present the technology on a large scale directly to decision makers in the educational services industry as more classrooms turn to interactive technology like ours. We are thrilled to be part of an industry experiencing explosive growth as a result of classrooms becoming more immersive, evolving.”

The Interactive Display market was a $9.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to be worth $26.91 billion by 2022 according to a report published by Markets and Markets. An article in Forbes explains the increasing demand for products like the SLIM panel: “Educators have since realized their classrooms must mimic the workforce, which has inspired them to create collaborative-friendly spaces to facilitate student learning…Students are going on virtual field trips instead of merely reading from a text; they are creating media instead of just looking at it. The redesigned learning space is laden with integrated technology, which means students aren’t just using these things, but they are understanding how to use them in order to achieve a specific goal.”

The new SLIM IR frame features faster response time, better touch accuracy and is constructed of high-quality steel, both light and durable. It features a direct link to the Google Play Store for enhanced use of the Android OS.

LeCroy adds, “Our brand is evolving in line with the industry and we will continue to expand our presence and access to market with development of products that have their finger on the pulse of what’s to come in the world of educational technology and beyond.”

Magen McGahee added, “We are confident that that our state-of-the-art technology will be smashing success among those in attendance.”

The company expects to release it Q2 operating results on or before February 15th. For Q1, its Technology sales increased 117% to $351,545 and also reported a backlog of $358,000 along with October 2018 revenue of $491,000, both of which point to strong growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a U.S. distributor of interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

About FETC

For nearly 40 years, the Future of Education Technology Conference has gathered the most dynamic and creative education professionals from around the world for an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues. Its impact has been felt by thousands of districts, schools, educators — and ultimately students.



Each year, FETC is tailored to the needs of an increasingly technology-driven education community — and 2019 will be no exception. The 39th National Future of Education Technology Conference features industry experts and unrivaled agenda content, an Expo Hall filled with the latest and greatest solutions, and a community of thousands eager to network with like-minded peers.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

