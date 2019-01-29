Global Aerogels Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerogels - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerogels market accounted for $443.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1319.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are superior thermal resistance, advancements & innovations in materials and growing demand from various end-use industries. However, poor mechanical strength and high manufacturing cost are hindering the market growth.
Aerogel is a microporous, dense foam in which the fluid part is replaced by gas, making it the lightest solid. It can hold up to 4000 times its own weight. Aerogel sponge can be recycled after use, thus representing its environmental nature. It presents high temperature resistance, high degree of porosity, low optical index of refraction, low density, low dielectric constant, high specific surface area, and thermal, acoustic, and impact damping properties.
By Type, silica aerogel is estimated to have a considerable growth in the market. Silica aerogels have attracted increasingly more attention due to their extraordinary properties and their existing and potential applications in wide variety technological areas. Silica aerogel is a nanostructured material with high specific surface area, high porosity, low density, low dielectric constant and excellent heat insulation properties. Its solidity and high strength properties make it more advantageous in building and construction sector.
Based on geography, North America is predicted to have a significant growth in the market mainly due to huge consumer responsiveness and increasing demand from the oil & gas and construction applications. In addition, the strong key market players, U.S being the top consumer of aerogel materials are also fuelling the growth of the market.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aerogels Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Monolith
5.3 Blanket
5.4 Panel
5.5 Particle
6 Global Aerogels Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Aerogel
6.3 Silica Aerogel
6.4 Polymer Aerogel
6.5 Alumina
6.6 Other Types
6.6.1 Metal Chalcogenides Aerogels
6.6.2 Metal Aerogel
6.6.3 Metal Oxide Aerogel
7 Global Aerogels Market, By Processing
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Additives
7.3 Composites
7.4 Virgin Aerogel
8 Global Aerogels Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Supercritical Drying
8.3 Other Technologies
9 Global Aerogels Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Day-Lighting & LVHS
9.5 Performance Coating
9.6 Transportation
9.6.1 Automotive
9.6.2 Marine
9.6.3 Aerospace
9.7 Fire Protection
9.8 Health care
9.9 Industrial & Cryogenics
9.10 Other End User
10 Global Aerogels Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.10 Middle East & Africa
10.10.1 Saudi Arabia
10.10.2 UAE
10.10.3 Qatar
10.10.4 South Africa
10.10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Active Aerogels
12.2 American Aerogel Corporation
12.3 BASF SE
12.4 Green Earth Aerogel Technologies
12.5 Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd.
12.6 TAASI Corporation
12.7 JIOS Aerogel
12.8 DowDupont
12.9 Airglass AB
12.10 Aspen Aerogels
12.11 Aerogel Technologies
12.12 Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.
12.13 Cabot Corporation
12.14 Svenska Aerogel AB
12.15 Acoustiblok UK Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wphntz/global_aerogels?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Advanced Materials
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.