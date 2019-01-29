Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2017-2026: Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers and Rising Urbanization Propelling Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Food Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Specialty Food Ingredients market accounted for $71.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $173.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for processed and packaged food, increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising urbanization are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, food security concerns, regulations, raw material accessibility, expenditure, and scientific barriers are hampering the market.



Specialty food ingredients are those additives that are utilized and considered for a certain purposes and functions, which differ that those ingredients used in the traditional recipes. They are used by food and beverage industry to improve taste and flavor to the processed food. It is majorly sold to food processing industry including large food manufacturing companies as well as medium-sized companies.



Based on Product, flavors segment is expected to have a significant demand in the market. The growth is due to its usage in the food industry. Flavors are powerful preparations added to food products to stimulate a characteristic taste of choice, to preserve the flavor after dispensation, to adapt an already existing flavor, and to guise some undesirable flavor to increase consumer acceptance. Flavors are used in various products, such as bakery, confectionery, meat, snacks, seafood, and poultry.



By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to increasing consumption of processed food in the U.S. and Canada.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sweet and Savory Snacks

5.3 Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

5.4 Confectionery

5.5 Dried Processed Food

5.6 Dairy

5.7 Frozen/Chilled Processed Food

5.8 Beverages

5.9 Bakery

5.10 Convenience Foods

5.11 Meat Products

5.12 Functional Foods

5.13 Dietary Supplements

5.14 Other Applications



6 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Yeast

6.3 Texturants

6.4 Sweeteners

6.4.1 High Intensity Sweeteners

6.4.2 High Fructose Syrup

6.4.3 Low Intensity Sweeteners

6.5 Leavening Agents

6.6 Specialty Starch

6.7 Specialty Oil

6.8 Protein

6.9 Food Preservatives

6.9.1 Synthetic Preservatives

6.9.2 Natural Preservatives

6.10 Flavors

6.10.1 Aroma Chemicals

6.10.2 Natural Extracts

6.10.3 Essential Oils

6.11 Emulsifiers/ Stabilizer's

6.11.1 Stearoyl Lactylates

6.11.2 Lecithin

6.11.3 Sorbitan Esters

6.12 Fat Replacers and Stabilizers

6.13 Cultures

6.14 Colors

6.14.1 Carotenoids

6.14.2 Anthocyanins

6.14.3 Caramel

6.15 Acidulants

6.16 Enzymes

6.17 Nutritional Food ingredients

6.17.1 Botanicals

6.17.2 Prebiotics & Probiotics

6.17.3 Proteins & Amino Acids

6.17.4 Vitamins & Minerals

6.17.5 Omega 3 PUFA

6.17.6 Antioxidants

6.17.7 Other Nutritional Food ingredients



7 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 DuPont

9.2 ADM

9.3 BASF group

9.4 General Mills

9.5 Cargill INC.

9.6 Ingredion

9.7 Tate and Lyle

9.8 Kerry Group

9.9 BTC Europe

9.10 B&G Foods

9.11 Nestl

9.12 Kraft Foods Inc.

9.13 Campbell

9.14 ABS Food Ingredients

9.15 Sensient Technologies

9.16 GSI Specialty Ingredients

9.17 Royal DSM

9.18 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.19 CORBION

9.20 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.



