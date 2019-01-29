On-demand Transportation Market Worth $305.2 Billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

On-Demand Transportation Market (By Service Type: E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility; By Vehicle Type: Four Wheeler, Micro Mobility) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global on-demand transportation market size is anticipated to around USD 305.2 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 20.1% CAGR during the forecast time period.



Surge penetration of smartphones and connected car is expanding the acceptance of on-demand transportation service, for example, e-hailing, vehicle sharing, vehicle rental, and station-based portability. These service empower clients to pre-book, adjust, or drop their taxi reservations by means of versatile applications, for example, Uber and Gett.

Progressions in IT framework and developing use of vehicle sharing service by twenty to thirty year olds are foreseen to drive the reception of on-demand transportation benefits in Europe. Asia Pacific is assessed to observe extensive development over the gauge time frame, attributable to expanded traffic and fuel costs. Government activities, for example, the Smart Mobility 2030 arrangement of the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, are likewise liable to support the market development.

Among various on-demand transportation service, vehicle rental was foreseen to be the biggest segment of revenue of the overall industry in 2018. Be that as it may, need for different service, for example, e-hailing and vehicle sharing are foreseen to observe considerable ascent over the gauge time frame. Market members are participating in various business extension procedures, for example, item dispatches and associations to pick up piece of the overall industry. For example in September 2018, BMW and Daimler declared their joint effort for beginning consolidated vehicle sharing administration in Germany.

The trend of micro mobility sharing, for example, bike, e-bicycle, and e-bike sharing is developing quickly in creating nations, for example, China and India. A few new organizations are entering the on-demand transportation advertise by giving cell phone based vehicle booking service. In any case, worldwide players, for example, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Uber Technologies, and OLA rule the market.

The restriction on DIDI Chuxing by the Chinese government in September 2018 for supposed traveler murders has expanded worries among clients supersede sharing. Comparable cases have been recorded on Uber drivers for getting rowdy and abusing clients before. Additionally, issues with respect to poor network and huge expenses of creating framework may additionally hamper development of the market. In this way, the specialist organizations are concentrating on creating vehicle sharing applications, which don't require web availability for getting to them.

Augmented glitches related to traffic, rising fuel costs, and lack of parking spaces are motivating the on-demand transportation market development. Furthermore, growing penetration of Smartphone and vehicle telemetric or connected vehicles have raised the acceptance of on-demand transport services.

Mind-boggling expense of vehicle has supported the tendency towards on-demand benefits that empower clients to pre-book, adjust, and drop their appointments at lower costs through applications. Increasing use of vehicle sharing service by twenty to thirty year olds is additionally expected to reinforce the market development over the forecast period.

The global on-demand transportation market is segmented into service type and vehicle type and region. On the basis of service type, the global on-demand transportation market is segmented into e-hailing, car sharing, car rental, and station-based mobility. On the basis of vehicle type, the global on-demand transportation market is segmented into four wheeler and micro mobility On the basis of region the global on-demand transportation market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Based on region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors, for example, consumer behaviour, rising disposable income and fuel costs, and government activities assume a critical job in impacting the development crosswise over various districts. In 2017, Asia Pacific was the prevailing local section pursued by North America and Europe. Nearness of significant players combined with their endeavours to convey proficient driverless transports crosswise over North America will proceed with encourage the development.

The on-demand transportation market has witnessed high acceptance in European nations for instance, Germany and France. Supportive regulatory framework is pushing the regional on-demand transportation market. In APAC region, growing traffic congestions, fuel prices, and emission standards are contributing the growth of the market. By 2026 Asia Pacific region is anticipated to increase to the forefront of the on-demand transportation market.

The key players catering to the global on-demand transportation market are Robert Bosch GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company,

Daimler Group, Gett, Inc., and General Motor Company.

