Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2018: Market Accounted for $379.06 Billion in 2017 and Expected to Reach $734.60 Billion by 2026

Global Nutraceuticals market accounted for $379.06 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach $734.60 billion by 2026.



The increasing chances of health disorders and complexions such as obesity, cholesterol, high blood pressure & diabetes and increasing healthcare costs are some of the driving factors supporting market growth. However ingredients and raw material contamination, low awareness among the geriatric population and unclear regulatory guidelines are hampering the market.



A nutraceuticals is a nutrient often referred to as a dietary supplement and food additive. The nutraceuticals offer various health and fitness benefits including both prevention and the treatment of disease, by improving the nutrient value in the food. Neutraceuticals are applied in wide areas such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, animal feed additives and various personal products.



By functional beverage, an energy drink is a ready to go drink that contains stimulant elements or drugs like caffeine which is helpful in making the human brain a little active and relives from tiredness due to the presence of caffeine and the amino acids present in the drinks help in maintaining the body fitness. The market for sports drinks are driven due to the globalization and increase in sports and fitness related activities.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness major growth due to the increase in health & fitness consciousness among people and increasing disposable income & rapid urbanization in this region. The market is also experiencing new product launches. The rapidly increasing product demand in India, China, and South Korea is helping in increasing the competition. Expansion of the retail sector in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, in light of increasing regulatory support, is expected to increase accessibility to buyers over the forecast period.



