Capitala Group Announces $30.0 Million Investment in Reliant Account Management, LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala” or the “Company”) announced today that it recently invested a combination of senior secured debt and equity totaling $30.0 million to support Westshore Capital Partners in its acquisition of Reliant Account Management, LLC (“RAM”), a specialized independent third party payment processor and trust accounting company.



Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, RAM provides a reliable bridge between companies for accurate and secure commercial transactions and delivering the highest standard of professional excellence for companies in the debt relief, legal and medical industries.

Capitala Group is a $2.7 billion asset management firm that provides capital to lower middle market businesses throughout North America. Capitala’s lower middle market credit strategy focuses on investing in debt securities with minority equity co-investments with less than $250 million in enterprise value through its permanent capital vehicles, Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) and Capitala Specialty Lending Corp. (CSLC). Capitala’s growth fund equity strategy targets control and minority equity investments, typically coupled with credit investments, in lower middle market companies with less than $50 million in enterprise value through both SBIC (CapitalSouth SBIC Fund IV, L.P.) and non-SBIC closed-end funds. Capitala Group has invested in over 150 companies since its inception in 1998 and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and achieve optimal outcomes for its investors. For more information, visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

About Westshore Capital Partners

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Westshore is a private investment firm established for the sole purpose of bringing long-term equity capital to small and medium sized businesses. With more than 25 years of investment experience and 35 investments within more than 20 industries, Westshore brings not only capital to fund owner recapitalizations and management buyouts, but the experience and insight that few investment groups have to offer.

