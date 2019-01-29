Energy Source Accepted as a Registered Solutions Provider with AEP Ohio

AEP Ohio’s efficiency program enables commercial and industrial businesses to reduce energy use; Energy Source to begin offering its turnkey solutions to Ohio business customers

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Source , a division of Revolution Lighting Technologies, today announced that it has been accepted by American Electric Power Ohio (“AEP Ohio”) as a registered solution provider. This distinction enables Energy Source to offer turnkey energy efficiency solutions to AEP Ohio commercial and industrial businesses that wish to reduce energy usage and associated costs.



AEP Ohio registered solution providers help business es reduce energy costs by implementing cost-effective energy efficiency opportunities, promote education to encourage replacement of existing equipment with high efficiency options, and procure financial incentives. The programs will help reduce payback period of a company’s investment and create a long-term reduction in energy consumption and costs.

As a registered solution provider, Energy Source will work directly with customers to develop an energy efficiency proposal that will meet their needs. This will include scope development, material selection, incentive procurement, and project management.

“We are proud to be accepted as a registered solution provider by AEP Ohio and to begin helping businesses in Ohio to meet their energy efficiency goals,” said Tim Blanchard, CEO, Energy Source. “Being accepted is a validation of our turnkey services, superior customer service, and industry-leading Revolution Lighting LED solutions. We take great pride in our capabilities and experience to support business energy efficiency needs throughout the United States.”

This registration in Ohio is a continuation of Energy Source’s work within state energy efficiency programs. They recently completed work for Brandeis University as part of a successful Commercial & Industrial retrofit project, supporting the state’s Mass Save program and helping to maintain Massachusetts #1 state ranking for energy efficiency, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE).

For its work within state programs, Energy Source promotes education to encourage replacement of existing equipment with high efficiency options to reduce both electric and gas usage. The company has expanded its territorial partnerships significantly, first throughout New England (Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire) and then into Connecticut through programs from Eversource and The United Illuminating Company. Energy Source also serves businesses in upstate New York through programs with National Grid, New York State Electric and Gas, and Rochester Gas & Electric.

As a leading provider of LED solutions and services, Energy Source partners with each customer and its approved installation contractor to ensure each project maximizes its goals. For more information about how Energy Source can support your lighting retrofit project, please call 1-833-SAVE kWh or email info@energysource.com .

About Energy Source

Energy Source, LLC is a leading provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions, including lighting retrofit, lighting controls, and energy management solutions. Energy Source’s headquarters is located in Providence, Rhode Island, assisting customers nationally. Energy Source partners with its customers, utilizing its extensive experience to deliver the authoritative knowledge and seamless project experience to maximize project benefits and savings. For additional information, please visit www.energysource.com.

