Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Ventas, Commercial Metals, Tronox, Sunoco LP, Insteel Industries, and Quorum Health — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX), Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN), and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

/EIN News/ -- Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

VTR DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VTR

CMC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CMC

TROX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TROX

SUN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SUN

IIIN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IIIN

QHC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=QHC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX), Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN), and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 25th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

VENTAS, INC. (VTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ventas' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ventas reported revenue of $936.54MM vs $899.93MM (up 4.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $1.72 (down 83.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ventas reported revenue of $3,574.15MM vs $3,443.52MM (up 3.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.82 vs $1.88 (up 103.19%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.89 and is expected to report on February 8th, 2019.

To read the full Ventas, Inc. (VTR) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VTR

-----------------------------------------

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY (CMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Commercial Metals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Commercial Metals reported revenue of $1,277.34MM vs $1,076.53MM (up 18.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.32 (down 46.88%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Commercial Metals reported revenue of $4,643.72MM vs $3,844.07MM (up 20.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $0.40 (up 197.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.37 and is expected to report on October 24th, 2019.

To read the full Commercial Metals Company (CMC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CMC

-----------------------------------------

TRONOX LIMITED (TROX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tronox's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tronox reported revenue of $456.00MM vs $435.00MM (up 4.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$2.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tronox reported revenue of $1,698.00MM vs $1,309.00MM (up 29.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.39 vs -$0.52. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.28 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Tronox Limited (TROX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TROX

-----------------------------------------

SUNOCO LP (SUN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sunoco LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sunoco LP reported revenue of $4,761.00MM vs $3,064.00MM (up 55.39%) and basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $1.09 (up 3.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sunoco LP reported revenue of $11,723.00MM vs $9,986.00MM (up 17.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs -$5.26. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.39 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Sunoco LP (SUN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SUN

-----------------------------------------

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. (IIIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Insteel Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Insteel Industries reported revenue of $104.11MM vs $97.74MM (up 6.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.43 (down 51.16%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Insteel Industries reported revenue of $453.22MM vs $388.87MM (up 16.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.90 vs $1.19 (up 59.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019.

To read the full Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IIIN

-----------------------------------------

QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION (QHC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Quorum Health's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Quorum Health reported revenue of $460.51MM vs $499.30MM (down 7.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.85 vs -$1.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Quorum Health reported revenue of $2,072.17MM vs $2,138.47MM (down 3.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.06 vs -$12.24. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.29 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

To read the full Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=QHC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.