FTI Consulting Expands E-Discovery Managed Services Offering to the Relativity Platform

From Self-Service to Fully Managed, Flexible Offering Provides Corporations and Law Firms with Efficient and Cost-Effective E-Discovery Solution

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the Company’s Technology segment has expanded its e-discovery managed services offering to include the Relativity platform, enabling corporations and law firms to extend their e-discovery software and teams in a seamless and cost-effective manner. For individual matters, or complete multi-year portfolio management, FTI Technology’s flexible managed services enable legal teams to quickly start new cases and focus on strategy, leaving the Relativity software deployment, support and services to FTI Technology’s e-discovery experts.



“For years, organizations of all sizes have struggled with operationalizing e-discovery to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible,” said Wendy King, a Senior Managing Director in the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. “This expanded e-discovery managed services offering answers this need for Relativity users. Whether the client wants to conduct discovery on its own, but not manage the software licenses and infrastructure, or prefers to fully outsource the entire e-discovery function, we have flexible options that provide greater control and budget predictability.”

Each organization has its own unique litigation portfolio, and many have outlier matters that are either larger or more complex than a typical case. FTI Technology’s managed services enable organizations to select the model that best fits their cases, but with easy “burst” capacity for matters that may require a different approach or additional services, such as multilingual managed review. Three flexible options include:

Self-service: A private and secure Relativity environment, including seamless upgrades, for organizations that want to outsource the technology but manage the e-discovery process;

Managed Service Agreement: The same, secure Relativity environment, but with FTI Technology’s expert e-discovery team managing the workflow and process from processing to production; and

Full-service: FTI Technology’s expert team is an extension of the organization’s legal team, providing the people, process and technology to cost-effectively manage discovery.

Predictable Pricing

FTI Technology’s managed services include flexible terms and expandable environments, designed for greater budget transparency and predictability. Clients can select from multiple pricing tiers depending upon their deployment options, number of users and data volumes.

Innovative App Store

To meet specific needs on particular matters, FTI Technology has created an “app store” allowing clients to select and seamlessly use a large and growing list of add-on functionality designed by FTI Technology and its partners. This includes a chat module, for matters involving instant messaging communications that need to be reviewed, to globally consistent templates and native Excel redaction from Blackout.



In addition, FTI Technology clients have access to onboarding and training, expert e-discovery teams and workflow for any matter, as well as global support leveraging FTI Technology’s Relativity offering in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The expanded Relativity managed services complement the Ringtail managed services offering currently provided by FTI Technology.

“FTI Technology’s size, global breadth and expert professionals enable us to offer a range of managed services to meet any organization’s e-discovery needs,” said Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director in the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. “For companies and law firms that have struggled with budget predictability, infrastructure support, procurement, finding the best e-discovery professionals or scaling to meet big or complex matters, this managed services offering is the ideal solution.”

FTI Technology is widely recognized as a leading provider of consulting and services that span the entire discovery process. From legal holds and global data collections to legal review and production, FTI Technology consultants assist in developing policies, deploying technology and executing entire programs as a managed service. FTI Technology professionals are experienced in managing data requirements within highly regulated industries and leading discovery efforts across a wide range of matters, from large-scale, multi-jurisdictional disputes to targeted internal investigations. As part of this, FTI Technology provides clients with a choice of technology and service options to best meet their particular needs. Relativity augments other technologies offered by FTI Technology, including Ringtail® and Microsoft Office 365 Advanced eDiscovery.

For more information on FTI Technology’s e-discovery consulting and services, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional.

