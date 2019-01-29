National Healthcare Economics and Policy Expert Ruben Jose King-Shaw Jr Joins CURE Pharmaceutical’s Board of Directors

The drug delivery leader taps former COO of U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to join growing Board

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced Ruben Jose King-Shaw Jr. has joined its Board of Directors. King-Shaw brings significant expertise in healthcare, government and finance. He is highly-respected and served in senior advisory roles with the last three presidential administrations. King-Shaw joins the recently named chairman William (Bill) Yuan and Dr. Gene Salkind, expanding the board to six. Additional members are expected to be appointed in 2019.



"Ruben’s leadership, extensive corporate governance experience and healthcare business strategic expertise will contribute integral advisory support to ensure CURE delivers the highest level of success and long-term value for its shareholders and customers," said Robert Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical.

King-Shaw has three decades of executive leadership experience in the healthcare technology and private equity sectors and held c-suite positions with leading private companies including Steward Health Care System, LLC, Neighborhood Health Partnership, Inc. and JMH Health Plan. He recently served on the board of Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. and currently serves on the board of Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems of Pensacola, FL. Past board service consists of Lead Director of Athenahealth; Independent Living Systems, of Miami, FL; and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. of Tampa, FL.

He served on the Obama Administration's Medicare Program Advisory and Oversight Committee, and he was COO and deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during the administration of President George W. Bush, administering a federal budget of $600 billion. Over the past year, King-Shaw has provided advice on areas of healthcare policy to the Trump Administration, including CMS and the National Economic Council. He also was a senior advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for health care tax policies.

Mr. King-Shaw completed his undergraduate studies at Cornell University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations, and earned both a Master of Health Service Administration and a Master of International Business degree from Florida International University. He also completed advanced studies in Corporate Governance at the Harvard Business School.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada and Israel. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

