Encompass Now Distributing Genie Garage Door Repair Parts

Move further expands company’s role as one-stop parts supplier

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has begun supplying replacement parts from Genie Company , a top name in garage door openers.

Encompass is distributing replacement parts for Genie’s full line of residential and commercial products. Genie parts can be ordered from Encompass’ ecommerce site encompass.com .

Encompass Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joe Hurley said the company is excited to be entering the garage door opener space with one of the industry’s leading manufacturers.

“Genie is a renowned brand in garage door openers, and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to support their customers after the sale,” said Hurley. “With user-friendly online ordering, fast turnaround and one-on-one service, Encompass can help further build loyalty to Genie products,” said Hurley.

Hurley also said adding Genie parts reinforces Encompass’ value as a single-source provider to B2B and B2C customer segments.

“Encompass is continually seeking new product verticals to complement our OEM brand offerings,” said Hurley. “We serve a variety of customers who need parts for multiple products throughout the home, not just one category. Our goal is to be a strong one-stop source of parts for just about anything that can be repaired.”

Customers such as warranty providers, multifamily property management and retailers especially benefit from Encompass’ multi-brand business model, said Hurley.

“We strive to offer a more streamlined, simple customer experience,” said Hurley. “Providing access to more than 200 manufacturer brands – and growing – is very convenient to customers who don’t want the hassle of dealing with an array of different vendors.”

/EIN News/ -- About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Kristin Hurst

Director of Marketing & Communications

Ph: 954.474.0325

khurst@encompass.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.